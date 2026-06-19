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MG's new 7-seater SUV spotted testing in India; To rival Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV 7XO

2026 MG Starlight: A front-facing camera on the windshield hints at ADAS capability, and the test mule also shows a free-standing touchscreen inside, matching the global version.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 05:21 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
MG's new 7-seater SUV spotted testing in India; To rival Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV 7XO
Image Credit: Image Source- CarDekho

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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