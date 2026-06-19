/MG's new 7-seater SUV spotted testing in India; To rival Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV 7XO

2026 MG Starlight spotted testing in India: JSW MG Motor India has been rumoured to be working on plug-in hybrid technology for a while now, and we finally have proof. Spy shots have surfaced of the upcoming Starlight 560, a new SUV expected to slot above the Hector in MG's India lineup. The launch is expected later this year. Here's everything we know so far.
Design
Despite heavy camouflage, the images give us a good idea of what's coming. The Starlight 560 will closely follow the design of the global model, which is sold under the Wuling badge in other markets. Up front, it gets an upright grille with a honeycomb pattern, large rectangular LED headlamps, and integrated DRLs. The bumper looks fairly simple, with vertical air vents on either edge for better airflow.
A front-facing camera on the windshield hints at ADAS capability, and the test mule also shows a free-standing touchscreen inside, matching the global version. In profile, the SUV has a boxy, conventional shape, which is a departure from MG's more radical recent designs like the Windsor EV and Comet EV. Prominent roof rails, large windows, and pull-type door handles round off the side profile, along with 10-spoke alloy wheels that could come in a dual-tone finish.
At the rear, things stay simple too, with slim horizontal LED tail lamps featuring a clear-lens effect, a large roof spoiler, and a curved bumper. The SUV is also expected to come with a 7-seat layout. Some styling tweaks for India are likely, but the overall design should stay close to the international model.
Features and safety
Globally, the Starlight 560 comes with a 12.8-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, a powered tailgate, a 6-speaker sound system, cruise control, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated seats, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and automatic climate control. India-spec features haven't been confirmed yet.
On safety, expect a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite, six airbags, hill hold control, an electronic parking brake, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.
Powertrain options
The Starlight 560 is expected to be offered with three powertrain choices: a turbo-petrol, a plug-in hybrid, and a fully electric option. This would make it one of the most versatile SUVs in its segment in terms of powertrain choice.
Launch timeline
JSW MG hasn't confirmed an official launch date yet, but the debut is expected around October this year, ahead of the festive season. Expect pricing to start around Rs 20 lakh ex-showroom for the petrol variant, with EV versions possibly going up to around Rs 22 lakh.
Once launched, the Starlight 560 will compete with the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Mahindra XEV 9S, Tata Safari, the upcoming Safari EV, Jeep Meridian, and Hyundai Alcazar.
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