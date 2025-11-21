Mini Cooper Convertible Bookings Open In India - Roof Opens In Just 18 Seconds!

Mini Cooper Convertible: Mini has started taking bookings for the new Cooper Convertible. The booking amount has not been revealed yet, but you can book it through Mini’s website or any dealership. This Convertible is based on the Cooper S hatchback and comes with an electric soft-top roof that can open or close at speeds up to 30kph.

At the front, it gets circular LED headlamps, circular DRLs, and an octagonal grille with a blanked-off middle section. You also see the ‘S’ badge and large air dams. At the back, the Convertible gets oblong LED tail-lamps with Union Jack styling, unlike the triangular ones on the hardtop version.

The bumpers feature a dual-tone finish, while the tailgate carries the Mini emblem and the Cooper S branding below. The Convertible sits on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and the black body cladding runs across the sides and wheel arches. The roof takes 18 seconds to fully open or close.

Inside, Mini keeps the familiar circular theme. The cabin has a clean dual-tone layout with pill-shaped air vents. The dashboard uses sustainable materials and can be customised. At the centre sits a 9.4-inch OLED touchscreen, which also works as the driver’s display. It also gets a head-up display.

Features are expected to match the hardtop version. So, expect powered front seats, ambient lights, a Harman Kardon sound system, a wireless charger, a rearview camera and cruise control.

Power comes from the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, making 204hp and 300Nm, paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox. It goes from 0-100kph in 6.9 seconds, slightly slower than the hardtop because of extra chassis reinforcement.

The Cooper Convertible is expected to cost around Rs 50 lakh in India. It has no direct rivals, and the closest alternative with an electric folding roof is the MG Cyberster EV, priced at Rs 75 lakh.