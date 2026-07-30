/Mini Cooper Convertible Stardust Edition launched in India; Costs Rs 3.9 lakh more

New Delhi: Mini has rolled out a new special edition of the Cooper Convertible, called the Stardust Edition, priced at Rs 62.90 lakh (ex-showroom). That's Rs 3.9 lakh more than the regular Cooper Convertible, which costs Rs 59 lakh. It's also pricier than the JCW Pack version by Rs 1.4 lakh, which sits at Rs 61.50 lakh. Buyers can book it through the Mini India website. Deliveries have already started.
Design
The Stardust Edition gets a Sparkling Copper Grey paint job, with the mirror caps done up in Vibrant Silver. It rides on 18-inch JCW Rallye Spoke alloy wheels, also finished in Vibrant Silver and designed to cut down on drag. The soft top carries a Union Jack graphic and folds down electrically. It takes just 18 seconds to open, even while driving at speeds up to 30kph, and 15 seconds to close. Boot space is 160 litres with the top open, and 215 litres with the top closed.
Features
Step inside, and you get the same features as the standard convertible. The highlight is a 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen running Mini's latest OS 9 software. You also get a head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Harman Kardon sound system, a wireless charger, a rearview camera, a heated steering wheel, and automatic climate control.
On safety, you get Level 1 ADAS, ABS, stability control, three-point seatbelts for all four seats, and tyre pressure monitoring.
Engine
Under the hood, nothing has changed. The Stardust Edition sticks with the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, putting out 204hp and 300Nm, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. Mini claims a mileage of 16.82kpl, slightly better than the standard car's 16.39kpl. It can hit 100kph from a standstill in 6.9 seconds and tops out at 240kph.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.