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  • /Mini Cooper Convertible Stardust Edition launched in India; Costs Rs 3.9 lakh more

Mini Cooper Convertible Stardust Edition launched in India; Costs Rs 3.9 lakh more

The Stardust Edition gets a Sparkling Copper Grey paint job, with the mirror caps done up in Vibrant Silver. It rides on 18-inch JCW Rallye Spoke alloy wheels, also finished in Vibrant Silver and designed to cut down on drag.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 11:12 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 11:12 AM IST
Mini Cooper Convertible Stardust Edition launched in India; Costs Rs 3.9 lakh more
Image Credit: Mini Cooper Convertible Stardust Edition

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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