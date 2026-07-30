/Mini Cooper Convertible Stardust Edition launched in India; Costs Rs 3.9 lakh more

Design

The Stardust Edition gets a Sparkling Copper Grey paint job, with the mirror caps done up in Vibrant Silver. It rides on 18-inch JCW Rallye Spoke alloy wheels, also finished in Vibrant Silver and designed to cut down on drag. The soft top carries a Union Jack graphic and folds down electrically. It takes just 18 seconds to open, even while driving at speeds up to 30kph, and 15 seconds to close. Boot space is 160 litres with the top open, and 215 litres with the top closed.