/Mini Cooper Oxford Edition launched at Rs 55.5 lakh: What you get

Mini India has launched the Cooper Oxford Edition at Rs 55.5 lakh, ex-showroom. This special-edition 3-door hatchback celebrates 25 years of modern Mini production at the BMW Group’s Oxford plant. So it wears plenty of Union Jack touches. Pre-bookings opened on October 8. Mini will build only a limited number, and deliveries start immediately.
Exterior
You can pick Indigo Sunset Blue or Chilli Red. Every car comes with a full-size Union Jack decal on the roof. A red and white stripe runs from the grille to the bootlid. The mirror housings are white. Mini also fits unique 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with blue and red centre caps. A special crossed-flags sticker sits on the bootlid.
Interior
The dashboard layout is the same as the standard Cooper’s, with a grey and beige colour scheme. A few things set it apart. You get black JCW-spec seats and a textured flag print at the base of the steering wheel. Union Jack logos appear on the floor mats and the steering wheel. The door sills say Oxford in blue and red. The 9.4-inch round touchscreen gets a Union Jack theme too, and so does the key fob.
Engine and performance
Nothing changes under the bonnet. The Oxford Edition uses the standard car’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder direct-injection turbo-petrol engine. It makes 204hp and 300Nm. A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic sends power to the front wheels. Mini claims 0-100kph in 6.6 seconds and a fuel efficiency of 16.82kpl.
Official statement
Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, “Oxford occupies a unique place in the story of MINI - It is where our journey began and continues to this day. With the MINI Cooper Oxford Edition, we bring a piece of that legacy to India, paying tribute to a rich heritage that spans generations."
He added, "This special edition embodies the brand's distinctive spirit, expressive design and playful individuality, while proudly showcasing its British roots. The Oxford Edition is created for customers who value authenticity, character and the timeless charm that has made MINI a cultural icon across the world."
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.