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  • /Mini Cooper Oxford Edition launched at Rs 55.5 lakh: What you get

Mini Cooper Oxford Edition launched at Rs 55.5 lakh: What you get

According to the company, the car sprints from 0-100 km/hr in 6.6 seconds, and the top speed is 242 km/h. 

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 06:06 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 06:06 PM IST
Mini Cooper Oxford Edition launched at Rs 55.5 lakh: What you get

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Mini Cooper Oxford Edition launched at Rs 55.5 lakh: What you get
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