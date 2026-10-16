/Mini Cooper Oxford Edition launched at Rs 55.5 lakh: What you get

Interior

The dashboard layout is the same as the standard Cooper’s, with a grey and beige colour scheme. A few things set it apart. You get black JCW-spec seats and a textured flag print at the base of the steering wheel. Union Jack logos appear on the floor mats and the steering wheel. The door sills say Oxford in blue and red. The 9.4-inch round touchscreen gets a Union Jack theme too, and so does the key fob.