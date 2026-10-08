What’s new?

The design takes plenty of cues from the British Union Jack. You can pick Indigo Sunset Blue or Chilli Red for the body, and the mirrors come in Glazed White. Union Jack-inspired stripes run across the bonnet and tailgate. There's a Union Jack sticker on the roof too. The boot lid gets a sticker with a crossed Union Jack and a chequered flag. All of this helps it stand out from the regular Cooper S.