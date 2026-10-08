Mini India has started pre-bookings for the Cooper Oxford Edition. This is a limited-run hatchback, and Mini says it pays tribute to the brand's hometown of Oxford in the UK. It arrives in 'S' guise, with the same 2.0-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine as the standard 3-door hatchback. Expect the Oxford Edition to cost more than the standard Cooper S, since it's a limited run.
What’s new?
The design takes plenty of cues from the British Union Jack. You can pick Indigo Sunset Blue or Chilli Red for the body, and the mirrors come in Glazed White. Union Jack-inspired stripes run across the bonnet and tailgate. There's a Union Jack sticker on the roof too. The boot lid gets a sticker with a crossed Union Jack and a chequered flag. All of this helps it stand out from the regular Cooper S.
The car rides on 18-inch dual-tone alloys with blue and red centre caps and Union Jack valve caps. Some parts carry over from the standard model. These include the round LED headlamps, the octagonal grille with segmented strips, the S badge, and the LED taillamps with Union Jack signatures. The Cooper S branding at the back stays too.
Inside, the dashboard looks much like the standard model's, with a grey and beige fabric trim. The seats are JCW Sport-spec units in black upholstery. The Union Jack theme shows up in many small details. You'll find it on the floor mats, the steering wheel rim and the key fob. The door sills say Oxford in blue and red. Even the infotainment system gets a Union Jack theme.
The equipment list is long. You get a 9.4-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic glass roof, a Harman Kardon sound system, auto AC and a wireless phone charger. There's also a heated steering wheel, powered front seats, memory and massage functions for the driver's seat, built-in navigation, connected car tech and OTA updates.
Safety includes Level 1 ADAS, dual airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a tyre-pressure monitoring system and an auto-dimming IRVM.
Powertrain
The Oxford Edition uses the same engine as the standard Cooper S. It's a 2.0-litre four-cylinder direct-injection turbo-petrol that makes 204hp and 300Nm. A 7-speed DCT sends power to the front wheels. Mini claims 0-100kph in 6.6 seconds and a mileage of 16.82kpl.
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