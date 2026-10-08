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Mini Cooper Oxford Edition pre-bookings open in India: Check what's new

The Oxford Edition uses the same engine as the standard Cooper S. It's a 2.0-litre four-cylinder direct-injection turbo-petrol that makes 204hp and 300Nm.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 07:23 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 07:23 PM IST
Mini Cooper Oxford Edition pre-bookings open in India: Check what's new

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Mini Cooper Oxford Edition pre-bookings open in India: Check what's new
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