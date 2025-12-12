Mini Cooper S Convertible Launched At Rs 58.50 Lakh - Features, Specs And More

Mini Cooper S Convertible Details: Mini India has launched the new Cooper S Convertible in India at Rs 58.50 lakh (ex-showroom). With this launch, Mini now offers the most affordable convertible car in the country. Its soft-top fabric roof can open in 18 seconds and close in 15 seconds, even while driving at speeds of up to 30 kmph. The drop-top version of the Cooper S hatchback is the brand’s third new model in three months, after the JCW All4 and Countryman SE All4. The new Cooper S Convertible will be sold as a completely built unit (CBU).

Powering the car is a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 204hp and 300Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The car can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.9 seconds and can hit a top speed of 237 kmph. Mini claims a fuel efficiency of 16.82 kmpl for the new convertible.

On the exterior, the convertible stands out with its traditional Union Jack tail-lights, drop-down tailgate that doubles as a seat and can hold up to 80kg of weight, and stylish 18-inch alloy wheels. It also retains the circular LED headlamps, red ‘S’ badging, and octagonal outline for the front grille.

Dimensions

Length-3,879mm

Width- 1,744mm

Height- 1,431mm

Wheelbase- 2,495mm

Inside, the Cooper S Convertible gets a fresh knitted black-and-beige dashboard and the latest 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other highlights include powered front seats with a massage function for the driver, a Harman Kardon sound system, ambient lighting, wireless charging, a head-up display, and a rear-view camera.

The standard safety kit includes front passenger airbags and side curtain airbags, brake assist, 3-point seat belts, dynamic stability control, crash sensor, anti-lock braking system, cornering brake control, rear view camera, and tubeless tyres with tyre pressure indicator.

The boot offers 215 litres of space with the roof up, which drops to 160 litres when the roof is folded down. The return of the “sunroof mode” lets you slide the fabric top halfway for partial open-air driving. The car comes with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres and 2 years 24x7 Road-Side Assistance.