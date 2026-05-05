Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition bookings open, limited units available

Gurgaon: Mini India has commenced pre-launch bookings for the new Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition, with deliveries starting in the coming weeks. Based on the Cooper JCW Pack, the Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition is a highly exclusive special edition model, limited to just 30 units.

It serves as a bold tribute to Mini's storied racing heritage, blending track-bred DNA with iconic street style. This special edition will be available in the exclusive Legend Grey body colour and features heavy JCW-inspired accessories and specialized distinctive visual elements, ensuring it looks as fast as it feels.

Engine

The special edition is expected to offer a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder BMW B48 turbocharged petrol engine that develops 201 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. It could be paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

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Mini Convertible John Cooper Works Pack

Last week, the British manufacturer launched the Convertible JCW Pack in India at Rs. 61.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked at all MINI India dealerships.

Official statement

Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, “This edition is for those who want their Mini to reflect a bold, assertive personality without losing the signature ‘go-kart’ feel they love."

He further said, "By blending premium design with the joy of open-air motoring, the MINI Convertible JCW Pack is a car that looks as fast as it feels, delivering a sporty JCW aesthetic that perfectly complements your cruises."

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Exterior design

The exterior design of the new Mini Convertible JCW Pack focuses on classic MINI characteristics. The front end shows the typical face of the brand with its iconic round headlights and the newly designed front grille.

Colour options

The exterior colour options include Legend Grey and Midnight Black. The John Cooper Works trim stands out with unique design features of the Grille, Bumpers, Side Skirts, and Door Entry Sills.

Engine

The new Mini Convertible JCW Pack features a Twinpower Turbo petrol engine that produces 150 kW (204 hp) of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The car sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.9 seconds, and the top speed is 240 km/h.