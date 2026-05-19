Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition launched in India at Rs 58.90 lakh - Features, specs and more

Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition: Mini India has launched the new Cooper S GP Inspired Edition at an ex-showroom price of Rs 58.90 lakh. The new model is inspired by the hardcore Mini GP and comes with several sporty cosmetic updates, exclusive detailing and performance-focused features. The car is available in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU), and deliveries have already started. Only 30 units are allocated for the Indian market.

Limited Edition styling

The MINI Cooper S GP Inspired Edition gets a unique Legend Grey paint shade with multiple Chilli Red highlights across the body. The roof, mirror caps, bonnet stripes and side graphics all use red accents to give the hatchback a more aggressive look. Other sporty touches include a JCW spoiler extension, new winglets and a rear diffuser. The hatchback also gets special alloy wheel designs and GP-inspired red wheel hub caps.

Cabin

Inside, the cabin gets a sporty black theme with JCW sports seats and red detailing. The dashboard features a large circular OLED touchscreen display running Mini Operating System 9. The system supports voice commands, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

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The hatchback also comes with a head-up display, Harman Kardon sound system, panoramic glass roof and wireless phone charging. MINI has also used recycled materials and chrome-free surfaces inside the cabin.

Driving modes

The GP Inspired Edition offers different driving modes, including Go-Kart Mode, Green Mode and Vivid Mode. These modes change the lighting, sound effects and driving feel of the car. Mini says the setup is designed to make the driving experience more engaging.

Engine and performance

Powering the hatchback is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with Mini TwinPower Turbo technology. The engine produces 204hp and 300Nm of torque. It is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Mini claims the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 242 km/h. The hatchback also gets adaptive suspension and JCW sport brakes.

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Safety features

The MINI Cooper S GP Inspired Edition comes equipped with features such as cruise control, parking assistant, rear-view camera and comfort access. Safety equipment includes multiple airbags, ABS, stability control, brake assist and tyre pressure monitoring.

Official statement

Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "The launch of the Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition in India celebrates the raw racing pedigree that has always defined the MINI GP. By bringing the track-focused aesthetics of the most hardcore MINI ever, we offer customers a rare opportunity to own a true piece of automotive history."