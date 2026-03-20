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NewsAutoMini Cooper S Victory Edition launched in India - Price, features and more
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Mini Cooper S Victory Edition launched in India - Price, features and more

Mini has launched the Cooper S Victory Edition in India at a price of Rs 57.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 04:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Mini Cooper S Victory Edition launched in India - Price, features and more

Mini Cooper S Victory Edition: Mini has launched the Cooper S Victory Edition in India at a price of Rs 57.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for this special edition opened in late February. It is being brought in as a full CBU import and will be available in limited numbers. This edition celebrates the iconic Mini Cooper that won the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally.

Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, “The new MINI Cooper S Victory Edition is a bold tribute to the legendary 1965 Monte Carlo Rally win, bringing a historic racing soul to modern Indian roads. This limited-run masterpiece captures the aesthetic essence of MINI's competitive DNA, meticulously crafted for those who demand a drive that looks as iconic as it feels.

On the outside, the Victory Edition stands out with its Chilli Red paint finish. It also gets '52' decals on the sides and a white roof, although a black roof option is also available. There's a white racing stripe that runs from the bonnet to the rear. Other highlights include a twin-ridge roof spoiler, unique 18-inch alloy wheels, and a central exhaust tip. 

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You will also spot '1965' decals on the tailgate and D-pillars. The car also comes with the John Cooper Works (JCW) styling package, which adds JCW badges, blacked-out Mini logos, and gloss black exterior elements. 

Inside, the theme continues with several small design touches. The cabin pays tribute to the 1965 rally win and its drivers, Timo Mäkinen and Paul Easter. You'll find '1965 Victory Edition' branding on the door sills, along with special decals when you open the doors. 

The steering wheel gets a red and white finish with a '1965' badge, and the centre armrest also carries the same logo.

The 9.45-inch circular infotainment screen shows a custom background inspired by the original rally-winning Mini. Even the key fob features '52' branding and Victory Edition details.

In terms of features, the Cooper S Victory Edition is well-equipped. It gets powered sports seats, automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a heads-up display, Level 1 ADAS, a heated steering wheel, a Harman Kardon sound system, and a panoramic glass roof.

Mechanically, it remains unchanged. The car is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 204hp and 300Nm. It comes paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, sending power to the front wheels. 

Mini claims a 0-100 kmph time of 6.6 seconds and a top speed of 242 kmph. The package also includes adaptive suspension and JCW-spec sports brakes for better performance.

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About the Author
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Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

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