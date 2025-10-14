The Most Powerful MINI Ever: Countryman JCW Launched In India - 0-100 In 5.4 Secs

2025 Mini Countryman JCW Launched In India: The Mini Countryman JCW has finally arrived in India. This petrol-powered model has been brought in through the CBU (Completely Built-Up) route and is priced at Rs 64.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new Mini Countryman JCW (John Cooper Works) opened on September 22, 2025. It will be sold alongside the all-electric Countryman.

Under the hood, the Countryman JCW features a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 300bhp of power and 400Nm of torque. It is equipped with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The power goes to all four wheels through an AWD system. It can sprint from 0-100kmph in 5.4 seconds (claimed) and reach a top speed of 250kmph. It offers a claimed mileage of 15.4kmpl.

Inside, the cabin gets an all-black theme with red stitching on the seats and red ambient lighting, giving it a sporty feel. The main highlight in the cabin is the 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen with JCW-specific graphics. Other premium features include a Harman Kardon sound system, head-up display (HUD), electrically adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof, automatic parking assist, wireless charging, automatic climate control, and a powered tailgate.

On the outside, the Countryman JCW looks bold and athletic. It features a black grille, reworked bumper, 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, roof spoiler, quad exhaust pipes, and blacked-out 'Countryman' lettering at the rear. Red highlights on the bumpers, roof, ORVMs, and brake calipers along with JCW badging on the C-pillar add to its aggressive stance.

The 2025 Mini Countryman JCW is available in three colour options: Midnight Black, Legend Grey, and Racing Green. Buyers can further personalise the SUV with red or black roof and mirror highlights.