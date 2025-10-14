Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2971949https://zeenews.india.com/auto/mini-countryman-jcw-arrives-in-india-jaw-dropping-performance-with-0-100-in-5-4-secs-2971949.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

The Most Powerful MINI Ever: Countryman JCW Launched In India - 0-100 In 5.4 Secs

2025 Mini Countryman JCW: The Mini Countryman JCW has finally arrived in India. This petrol-powered model has been brought in through the CBU (Completely Built-Up) route and is priced at Rs 64.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2025, 04:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

The Most Powerful MINI Ever: Countryman JCW Launched In India - 0-100 In 5.4 Secs2025 Mini Countryman JCW

2025 Mini Countryman JCW Launched In India: The Mini Countryman JCW has finally arrived in India. This petrol-powered model has been brought in through the CBU (Completely Built-Up) route and is priced at Rs 64.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new Mini Countryman JCW (John Cooper Works) opened on September 22, 2025. It will be sold alongside the all-electric Countryman.

Under the hood, the Countryman JCW features a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 300bhp of power and 400Nm of torque. It is equipped with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The power goes to all four wheels through an AWD system. It can sprint from 0-100kmph in 5.4 seconds (claimed) and reach a top speed of 250kmph. It offers a claimed mileage of 15.4kmpl.

Inside, the cabin gets an all-black theme with red stitching on the seats and red ambient lighting, giving it a sporty feel. The main highlight in the cabin is the 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen with JCW-specific graphics. Other premium features include a Harman Kardon sound system, head-up display (HUD), electrically adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof, automatic parking assist, wireless charging, automatic climate control, and a powered tailgate.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On the outside, the Countryman JCW looks bold and athletic. It features a black grille, reworked bumper, 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, roof spoiler, quad exhaust pipes, and blacked-out 'Countryman' lettering at the rear. Red highlights on the bumpers, roof, ORVMs, and brake calipers along with JCW badging on the C-pillar add to its aggressive stance.

The 2025 Mini Countryman JCW is available in three colour options: Midnight Black, Legend Grey, and Racing Green. Buyers can further personalise the SUV with red or black roof and mirror highlights.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh