Toyota's New 7-Seater SUV Spied: Recently, you may have come across the name "Mini Fortuner" in some media reports. This name is being used in reference to Toyota’s upcoming new 7-seater SUV. However, the official name of the SUV has not been confirmed yet. But, the latest development is that Toyota Kirloskar Motor has commenced testing its upcoming three-row SUV, which is expected to launch in the second half of 2025. Based on the Hyryder platform, this new model will compete with rivals such as the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700. A heavily camouflaged prototype was recently spotted undergoing road tests in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

While the rear of the test model was well-covered, the LED taillights were partially visible and appear more refined than those on the current 5-seater Hyryder. While the overall design seems similar to the standard Hyryder, the extended rear and side profile, along with new alloy wheels, distinguish it from its younger sibling.

Additional details seen in the spy shots include roof rails, traditional door handles, and a rear wiper—all features present on the 5-seater Hyryder. The cabin of the new 7-seater remains undisclosed; no spy shots of the cabin have been seen yet. But it’s expected to offer more features than the current Hyryder, along with a third row of seating. The SUV is expected to launch at around Rs 25 lakh.

Anticipated features may include a larger touchscreen infotainment, a larger digital instrument cluster, heads-up display (HUD), ambient lighting with multiple color options, panoramic sunroof, an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, an electronic parking brake, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a 360-degree camera.

Toyota might also introduce advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to enhance its safety. Under the hood, the SUV is likely to feature the same powertrain options as the 5-seater Hyryder: a 1.5L TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine paired with a strong hybrid system, as well as the 1.5L K15C mild-hybrid engine setup.

On the Hyryder, the strong hybrid version produces a combined output of 114bhp, while the mild-hybrid variant delivers 103bhp and 137Nm of torque.