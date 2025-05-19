Much-Awaited Honda Rebel 500 Launched In India - Price, Features, And Specifications

Honda Rebel 500 Price, Features, And Specifications: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has added a new bike to its BigWing lineup. The company has launched the much-awaited Rebel 500 at Rs 5.12 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be sold only through select BigWing Topline dealerships. Deliveries will begin in June 2025.

HMSI's MD, President, and CEO, Tsutsumu Otani, said, “We are delighted to introduce the globally acclaimed Rebel 500 in India. This much-anticipated cruiser motorcycle has received tremendous response across international markets, and we are confident it will appeal to Indian riders as well.

He further said, "The Rebel 500 is more than just a motorcycle — it’s a statement of style, performance, and freedom. With its distinctive design, punchy performance, and Honda’s trusted engineering, we believe it will resonate strongly with both seasoned and emerging riders across the country.”

Design And Features

The Rebel 500 sports a retro cruiser look. It gets a low seat height of just 690mm, making it easy to manoeuvre at slow speeds. It’s built on a tubular steel frame and has a bobber-style design with wide tyres, a steeply raked fuel tank, and thick handlebars. The bike comes in Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic finish and is offered in a single variant in India. It includes LED lighting and a classic round headlight.

Engine And Performance

Powering the Honda Rebel 500 is a 471cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin-cylinder engine that produces 45.5 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43.3 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets telescopic front forks and Showa dual shock absorbers at the rear.

The Rebel 500 is equipped with a 296mm front disc and 240mm rear disc, along with dual-channel ABS. It also features Dunlop tyres and an inverted LCD screen to display ride information.