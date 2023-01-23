topStoriesenglish
MUMBAI-GOA EXPRESSWAY

Mumbai-Goa to SOON get new expressway like Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg: Maharashtra CM

The Mumbai-Goa Highway will be developed on the lines of the recently inaugurated Samruddhi Corridor to Nagpur, said Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 12:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The Mumbai-Goa Highway will be developed on the lines of the expressway between the metropolis and Pune as well as the recently inaugurated Samruddhi Corridor to Nagpur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said here. Addressing the concluding function of the 'Malvani Mahotsav' on Sunday night, Shinde said the expressway between Mumbai and Goa will be a greenfield one (fresh construction) and will be access controlled. The coastal road to Sindhudurg in the state's Konkan region will also be widened, he added.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg is a 701 Km expressway - being built at a cost of about Rs 55,000 crore - is one of India's longest expressways, passing through Maharashtra`s 10 districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad, and Nashik.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway project is expected to bolster infrastructure and connectivity throughout the nation.

With PTI inputs 

