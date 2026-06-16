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  • /My bike hasn’t tubeless tyres. Got a puncture at midnight on solo Ladakh trip. Here is what riders should do

My bike hasn’t tubeless tyres. Got a puncture at midnight on solo Ladakh trip. Here is what riders should do

Ladakh bike trip: Most experienced Ladakh riders carry a tubed tyre puncture kit, which includes tyre levers, a spare inner tube, a hand pump or CO2 inflator, and a portable bead breaker.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 05:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
My bike hasn’t tubeless tyres. Got a puncture at midnight on solo Ladakh trip. Here is what riders should do
Image Credit: Representative/AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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