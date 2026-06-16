/My bike hasn’t tubeless tyres. Got a puncture at midnight on solo Ladakh trip. Here is what riders should do

Ladakh bike trip: A tubed tyre blowout at midnight on a solo Ladakh trip is one of the most dangerous situations a motorcyclist can face in India. The Leh-Manali highway and roads near Khardung La Pass offer no roadside repair shops after dark, temperatures drop below freezing, and smartphone signals disappear for stretches of 20 to 40 kilometres. Knowing what to do before this happens and carrying the right gear is the difference between a minor setback and a life-threatening situation.
Pull over immediately and stay calm
The moment you feel your tubed tyre go flat, do not brake hard or panic steer. Ease off the throttle gradually, grip the handlebars firmly, and let the bike slow down on its own. Steer gently toward the left edge of the road. Applying the rear brake lightly can help stabilise the bike, but avoid the front brake entirely on a flat tyre, as it dramatically increases the risk of losing control.
Once you stop, move the bike completely off the road. In Ladakh, roads are narrow, and trucks run through the night. Put on your hazard lights immediately and place your luggage or a bright item 30 to 40 metres behind the bike to warn approaching vehicles.
What to do if you carry a puncture repair kit
Most experienced Ladakh riders carry a tubed tyre puncture kit, which includes tyre levers, a spare inner tube, a hand pump or CO2 inflator, and a portable bead breaker. If you have these tools, here is the basic process:
This process takes 30 to 60 minutes with practice. If you have never done it before, watch a video before you leave for Ladakh, not after the puncture happens.
No repair kit? Here is your midnight survival plan
If you have no kit and no help in sight, do not ride the bike. Riding even 500 metres on a flat tubed tyre destroys both the rim and the tyre. Instead:
Most Ladakh riders and truckers understand the terrain and may stop to assist.
The gear you should always carry
The real fix for a midnight Ladakh puncture happens before you even start the ride. Every rider heading to Ladakh on a tubed tyre motorcycle should carry a puncture repair kit, one spare inner tube in the correct size, a tyre pressure gauge, a small 12V electric air pump that connects to the bike battery, and basic tyre levers.
Converting your bike to tubeless tyres before the trip using a tubeless conversion kit is worth every rupee for roads like these. A tubeless tyre loses air slowly enough to give you time to stop safely, while a tubed tyre does not.
Ladakh rides are safe with early preparation. At midnight on a mountain road with no signal and no help in sight, the kit in your luggage is the only mechanic you have.
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