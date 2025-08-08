New 2025 Hyundai Venue To Launch On 24th October? Check What We Know So Far

Upcoming 2025 Hyundai Venue: Hyundai is gearing up to launch a new model in India on October 24, 2025. However, the company hasn’t officially confirmed the name of the vehicle yet, but it is speculated to be the next-generation Hyundai Venue. It is expected to bring a fresh design and updated features, while keeping the current engine setup.

So far, several spy shots and leaked videos have given us a glimpse of what’s coming. The 2025 Venue will still carry its boxy SUV shape, but with major updates. Expect a revised rectangular front grille, new split headlamps, and a slightly tweaked bumper. Some spy images also hint at front parking sensors and an ADAS system.

It might get newly designed 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, chunkier wheel arch cladding, updated roof rails and wing mirrors, and a longer rear spoiler, adding to its new look. The connected tail-lamps from the current model are likely to continue.

Interior And Features (Expected)

While there are no confirmed images of the cabin yet, the new Venue is likely to borrow a few premium touches from its bigger siblings, the Creta and Alcazar. Some expected features include a larger touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and ADAS safety tech.

Engine Options

Under the hood, nothing is expected to change. The 2025 Venue might continue with the same three engine options:

-- 1.0L turbo petrol (120 bhp)

-- 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol (83 bhp)

-- 1.5L turbo diesel (100 bhp)

Gearbox options will also likely remain the same, including 5-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT, and 6-speed torque converter units, depending on the engine.

The current Hyundai Venue is priced between Rs 7.94 lakh and Rs 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the added features and updated design, the new Venue is likely to be a little more expensive than the current model.