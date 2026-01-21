New 2026 Jeep Meridian Launched With Sliding Second Row Seats: Price, Features, Specs And More

2026 Jeep Meridian Launched: Jeep India today announced the launch of the 2026 Meridian, further strengthening its position as a premium 7-seater SUV. The latest model year update introduces sliding second-row seats on the Limited and Overland variants for enhanced third-row comfort.

Availability And Pricing

The new 2026 Meridian range with sliding second-row seats is priced from Rs 30.01 lakh and is available across Jeep dealerships in India. Bookings are now open. Notably, the Jeep Meridian range starts at Rs 23.33 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

The all-new sliding function on the second row now features a longitudinal displacement of up to 140/130 mm travel for a 40/60 split-seat to create improved third-row usable space when required.

The second row now offers a 23-degree torso angle and an additional 12-degree recline for enhanced comfort. To allow easy entry/exit for third row passengers, the new seating configuration allows sliding travel of 310 mm (40% seat) / 290 mm (60% seat) with a forward tilt of 33 degrees, allowing comfortable ingress/egress.

Commenting on the update, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director - Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said, "The introduction of sliding second-row seats on the Limited and Overland variant is a direct response to customer feedback seeking greater third-row comfort, especially for families travelling together."

Design And Features

The 2026 Meridian retains Jeep's signature seven-slot grille, LED lighting elements, and a refined road presence. Inside, the cabin continues to offer premium materials, soft-touch surfaces, and a thoughtfully laid-out three-row interior designed for comfort across all seats.

Key features include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 10.25-inch full digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12-way powered front ventilated seats, 30+ connected features, premium upholstery and more.

It comes with over 70 active and passive safety features, including advanced ADAS capabilities on select variants, designed for Indian driving conditions.

Engine

Powering the Meridian is the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine, producing 170 HP and 350 Nm of torque with the Select-Terrain 4X4 system. It delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 16.25 km/l (ARAI certified).