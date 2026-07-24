Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /New 2026 Maruti Brezza scores full 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test: Here's the breakdown

New 2026 Maruti Brezza scores full 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test: Here's the breakdown

Bharat NCAP tested the ZXI+ 1.5L 6AT variant for this crash test, though the results apply across the entire Brezza lineup.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 10:39 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 10:39 AM IST
New 2026 Maruti Brezza scores full 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test: Here's the breakdown
Image Credit: New 2026 Maruti Brezza scores full 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test: Here's the breakdown

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
New 2026 Maruti Brezza scores full 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test: Here's the breakdown
Auto news1 min ago
2
Ramayana Trailer9 min ago
3
Commonwealth Games 202610 min ago
4
trump tarrifs13 min ago
5
EPFO24 min ago