Child Occupant Protection Results

The Brezza scored a perfect 24 out of 24 on the dynamic test and a perfect 12 out of 12 on child restraint system installation. For these tests, both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies were placed in rearward-facing child seats, and both scored full marks, 8 out of 8 in the frontal crash and 4 out of 4 in the side crash.