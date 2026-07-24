Bharat NCAP has released crash test results for the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, right ahead of the compact SUV's official launch on July 24. The updated Brezza has scored a full 5-star rating in both categories, adult occupant protection and child occupant protection, with 30.41 out of 32 points and 43 out of 49 points respectively.
Adult Occupant Protection Results
In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Brezza scored 14.41 out of 16 points, and it scored a perfect 16 out of 16 in the side movable deformable barrier test.
Breaking this down further, the driver's head, neck, pelvis, thighs, and feet all got 'good' protection in the frontal test, while the chest and shins received an 'adequate' rating. On the passenger side, everything scored good, except the tibiae, which again came in as adequate.
In the side impact tests, both the movable barrier and pole impact assessments showed 'good' protection for the head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis. The side pole impact test specifically returned an OK verdict.
Child Occupant Protection Results
The Brezza scored a perfect 24 out of 24 on the dynamic test and a perfect 12 out of 12 on child restraint system installation. For these tests, both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies were placed in rearward-facing child seats, and both scored full marks, 8 out of 8 in the frontal crash and 4 out of 4 in the side crash.
Where the Brezza lost ground was in the vehicle assessment score, dropping 6 points and settling at 7 out of 13. That brought its total child occupant protection score to 43 out of 49.
Results apply across the Brezza lineup
Bharat NCAP tested the ZXI+ 1.5L 6AT variant for this crash test, though the results apply across the entire Brezza lineup. According to the agency, the tested variant came equipped with 6 airbags, electronic stability control, seat belt reminders on all seats, seat belt pretensioners up front, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.
It's worth noting how far the Brezza has come. Back in 2018, the previous-generation model, then called the Vitara Brezza, was tested by Global NCAP and managed only a 4-star rating for adult protection and a 2-star rating for child protection.
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