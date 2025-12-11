New 2026 MG Hector First Teaser Out - Debut On 15th December

New 2026 MG Hector Debut Date, Expected Features And More: JSW MG Motor India is preparing to introduce the updated Hector and Hector Plus on December 15, 2025. Just before the debut, the company shared a teaser that shows the SUV’s silhouette, the illuminated headlamps and foglamps, along with the signature MG logo. While full details will come out at the launch, the facelift is expected to bring small exterior tweaks and a few new features. However, the engine options are expected to remain the same.

The teaser confirms that the 2026 MG Hector will get a new front grille with vertical chrome elements. The SUV may also sport a refreshed bumper, a new skid plate and a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels. However, the headlamps, DRLs, foglamps and taillamps are likely to remain unchanged. In terms of size, the updated model will stay similar to the current one, which measures 4,699mm in length, 1,835mm in width and 1,760mm in height.

MG hasn’t revealed the cabin yet, but the facelifted Hector is likely to feature the 15.6-inch touchscreen seen on the Windsor EV. Most features from the existing model are expected to continue. These include an 8-speaker sound system, a 6-way powered driver’s seat, keyless entry, a panoramic sunroof, a 4-way powered co-driver seat, 8-colour ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera and 6 airbags.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The engine lineup is also expected to remain unchanged. The 2026 Hector is likely to continue with the 1.5L turbo-petrol and 2.0L diesel engines. The petrol unit makes 143PS and 250Nm, while the diesel delivers 170PS and 350Nm. A 6-speed manual gearbox will be standard, and the petrol variants will again offer a CVT automatic.