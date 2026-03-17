New 2026 Renault Duster launched in India at Rs 10.49 lakh - Check variant-wise features

2026 Renault Duster: Renault has launched the all-new Duster in India at a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh. The top-end variant goes up to Rs 18.49 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Built on the advanced Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP), the new Renault Duster also comes with flexible subscription options and a 7-year warranty. It is offered in five trims: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+ and Iconic.

Engine options

Two engine options are available at launch: a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (100 PS/160Nm) and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol (163 PS/280Nm), paired with either a 6-speed wet-clutch DCT or a 6-speed MT. A 1.8-litre hybrid (160 PS combined) powertrain will be made available around Diwali.

The e-tech strong hybrid combines a 1.8-litre engine with a 1.4 kWh battery, enabling up to 80% EV driving in city conditions while balancing efficiency with performance. The company said, "In major metro markets, nearly 40% of customers opted for the hybrid during pre-bookings."

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Variant-wise key features

AUTHENTIC

- Eco LED headlamps

- LED tail lamps

- Signature grill with DUSTER emblem

- Skid plates

- LED turn indicators on ORVM

- Reinforced wheel arches & door side protection

- 7-inch TFT driver display

- All power windows with auto up/down

- Central console with sliding armrest

- Auto headlamp

- One-touch LED room lights

- Rear AC vents

- Remote keyless entry

- 35 safety features as standard including 6 Airbags, TPMS, HSA, ESP

EVOLUTION

- LED horizontal rear light bar

- 43.18cm (17-inch) ocean alloy wheels

- Longitudinal roof bars with 50kg load capacity

- Shark-fin antenna

- Rear wiper, washer & defogger

- 10.1-inchb openR link multimedia

- Steering-mounted audio & phone controls

- Wireless smartphone replication

- Turn-by-turn navigation and music information on driver display

- Cruise control & speed limiter

- Electrical adjustable door mirrors

- 2 front & 2 rear Type C USB sockets

- Rear view camera

- Electric parking brake (DCT only)

- Paddle shifters (DCT only)

TECHNO

- Full LED headlamps

- LED fog lamps

- LED puddle lamps

- Skid plates

- Electric panoramic sunroof

- Electric powered tailgate

- Connected car services with MYR app

- Renault hands-free access card with push button start

- Welcome & goodbye sequence

- Approach unlock & walkaway closing

- Wireless smartphone charging

- Autofold ORVM

- Bezel-less auto-dimming rearview mirror

- Automatic dual-zone air conditioning

- High center console with e-shifter (DCT only)

- Center console with cooling storage (DCT only)

TECHNO+

- 45.72cm (18-inch) "outback" diamond cut alloy wheels

- Acoustic windshield

- Hill descent control

- Blind spot warning

- Front & side park assist

- 10.25 inch TFT driver display

ICONIC

- 10.1-inch openR link multimedia system with Google built-in

- Google Play

- Google Assistant

- Google Maps

- Map replication in the driver display

- Electric front seats with 6-way adjust & manual lumbar adjust

- Ventilated front seats

- Mountain jade leatherette seat upholstery with Renault logo pattern

- Mountain jade leatherette wrap, carbon finish and Duster emblem with iconic yellow stitch on upper dashboard

- 360-degree around view 3D camera

- 17 ADAS features

- Rain-sensing wipers

- Multisense driving modes with 48 colour ambient lighting customization (comfort, eco, perso)

- PM2.5 filter with Clean Air AQI display & ionizer

- Arkamys auditorium sound system with 6 speakers

Official statement

Francisco Hidalgo, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Renault India, "The new Renault Duster reflects exactly what Indian customers expect today: strong performance, real-world durability and everyday usability. With 163 PS from the Turbo TCe 160 and the advanced RGMP platform, it delivers genuine gains in ride, handling and robustness. Backed by flexible ownership options including subscription and a 7-year warranty, the SUV is engineered for how India actually drives."