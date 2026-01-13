Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006162https://zeenews.india.com/auto/new-2026-tata-punch-launched-at-rs-5-59-lakh-segments-most-powerful-engine-5-star-safety-360-degree-camera-sunroof-cng-with-amt-more-3006162.html
NewsAutoNew 2026 Tata Punch Launched At Rs 5.59 Lakh: Segments Most Powerful Engine, 5-Star Safety, 360 Degree Camera, Sunroof, CNG With AMT & More
AUTO NEWS

New 2026 Tata Punch Launched At Rs 5.59 Lakh: Segment's Most Powerful Engine, 5-Star Safety, 360 Degree Camera, Sunroof, CNG With AMT & More

2026 Tata Punch: Tata Motors has launched the new Punch 2026 facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 5.59 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 01:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

New 2026 Tata Punch Launched At Rs 5.59 Lakh: Segment's Most Powerful Engine, 5-Star Safety, 360 Degree Camera, Sunroof, CNG With AMT & MoreTata Punch 2026

2026 Tata Punch Facelift: Tata Motors has launched the new Punch 2026 facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 5.59 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), nearly Rs 9,000 more expensive than the outgoing model. The SUV received several design enhancements, feature upgrades and a new segment's most powerful turbo petrol engine, making it more appealing and modern. It competes with the Hyundai Exter (Rs 5.74 lakh - 9.61 lakh), Citron C3 (Rs 4.95 lakh - Rs 10.21 lakh) and Maruti Fronx (Rs 6.85 lakh - Rs 11.98 lakh).

The new Tata Punch lineup comes in six trims: Smart (new), Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Accomplished and Accomplished+ S. It is available in six colours: Daytona Grey, Cyantific Blue, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Clouds, Caramel and Pristine White.

Engine And Transmission: It gets two engine options: a new 120hp/170Nm, 1.2-litre turbocharged engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an existing 88hp/115Nm, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit with a 5-speed MT/AMT. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The NA engine also comes with a company-fitted CNG kit, paired with either a 5-speed MT or AMT. This setup produces 73hp/103Nm. The turbo petrol model can sprint from 0 to 100kph in a claimed time of 11.1 seconds.

New Tata Punch 2026 Top Features

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
7-inch digital driver’s display
Wireless phone charger
Auto-dimming IRVM
Ventilated front seats
Touch-based climate control panel
Powered sunroof
Seats with extended thigh support
Connected car suite
Voice-assisted electric sunroof
360-degree camera
Blind-view monitor
6 airbags
Electronic stability control
TPMS (Tyre pressure monitoring system)
Isofix child seat anchorages

Similar to the pre-facelift model, the updated Tata Punch also secured a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. The new Punch has a ground clearance of 193mm and a water wading capacity of 400mm. The boot space is 366 litres for the petrol variants and 210 litres for the CNG variants.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

China
People's Police Day Farce: China's Camps Crush Uyghur and Tibetan Hope
G7 Critical minerals meeting
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Attends Critical Minerals Ministerial Meet
United State
US Issues Fresh Alert Urging Americans To 'Leave Iran Now'
China air defence zone
Microwave 'Drone Killer': How China's Hurricane 3000 Whips Out Drone Swarm
Weather Update
Bone-Chilling Cold Grips North India; IMD Issues Red Alert For Punjab, Haryana
US-Cuba Relations History
Explained: The Century-Long Feud Between The US And Cuba
Trump Iran Tariff
Trump Escalates Iran Pressure, Hits Tehran’s Trade Partners With 25% Tariff
BJP CPC Meeting
CPC Walks Into BJP HQ: Inside The Rare China-India Party-Level Talks In Delhi
Iran protests
Diplomacy Or Disaster? White House Says Trump Keeps Airstrike Option On Iran
Trump Tariffs
Trump’s Tariff Tantrum: Supreme Court Could Expose Him To Trillions In Chaos