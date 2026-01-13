New 2026 Tata Punch Launched At Rs 5.59 Lakh: Segment's Most Powerful Engine, 5-Star Safety, 360 Degree Camera, Sunroof, CNG With AMT & More
2026 Tata Punch: Tata Motors has launched the new Punch 2026 facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 5.59 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).
Trending Photos
2026 Tata Punch Facelift: Tata Motors has launched the new Punch 2026 facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 5.59 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), nearly Rs 9,000 more expensive than the outgoing model. The SUV received several design enhancements, feature upgrades and a new segment's most powerful turbo petrol engine, making it more appealing and modern. It competes with the Hyundai Exter (Rs 5.74 lakh - 9.61 lakh), Citron C3 (Rs 4.95 lakh - Rs 10.21 lakh) and Maruti Fronx (Rs 6.85 lakh - Rs 11.98 lakh).
The new Tata Punch lineup comes in six trims: Smart (new), Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Accomplished and Accomplished+ S. It is available in six colours: Daytona Grey, Cyantific Blue, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Clouds, Caramel and Pristine White.
Engine And Transmission: It gets two engine options: a new 120hp/170Nm, 1.2-litre turbocharged engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an existing 88hp/115Nm, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit with a 5-speed MT/AMT.
The NA engine also comes with a company-fitted CNG kit, paired with either a 5-speed MT or AMT. This setup produces 73hp/103Nm. The turbo petrol model can sprint from 0 to 100kph in a claimed time of 11.1 seconds.
New Tata Punch 2026 Top Features
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
7-inch digital driver’s display
Wireless phone charger
Auto-dimming IRVM
Ventilated front seats
Touch-based climate control panel
Powered sunroof
Seats with extended thigh support
Connected car suite
Voice-assisted electric sunroof
360-degree camera
Blind-view monitor
6 airbags
Electronic stability control
TPMS (Tyre pressure monitoring system)
Isofix child seat anchorages
Similar to the pre-facelift model, the updated Tata Punch also secured a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. The new Punch has a ground clearance of 193mm and a water wading capacity of 400mm. The boot space is 366 litres for the petrol variants and 210 litres for the CNG variants.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv