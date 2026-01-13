2026 Tata Punch Facelift: Tata Motors has launched the new Punch 2026 facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 5.59 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), nearly Rs 9,000 more expensive than the outgoing model. The SUV received several design enhancements, feature upgrades and a new segment's most powerful turbo petrol engine, making it more appealing and modern. It competes with the Hyundai Exter (Rs 5.74 lakh - 9.61 lakh), Citron C3 (Rs 4.95 lakh - Rs 10.21 lakh) and Maruti Fronx (Rs 6.85 lakh - Rs 11.98 lakh).

The new Tata Punch lineup comes in six trims: Smart (new), Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Accomplished and Accomplished+ S. It is available in six colours: Daytona Grey, Cyantific Blue, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Clouds, Caramel and Pristine White.

Engine And Transmission: It gets two engine options: a new 120hp/170Nm, 1.2-litre turbocharged engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an existing 88hp/115Nm, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit with a 5-speed MT/AMT.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The NA engine also comes with a company-fitted CNG kit, paired with either a 5-speed MT or AMT. This setup produces 73hp/103Nm. The turbo petrol model can sprint from 0 to 100kph in a claimed time of 11.1 seconds.

New Tata Punch 2026 Top Features

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

7-inch digital driver’s display

Wireless phone charger

Auto-dimming IRVM

Ventilated front seats

Touch-based climate control panel

Powered sunroof

Seats with extended thigh support

Connected car suite

Voice-assisted electric sunroof

360-degree camera

Blind-view monitor

6 airbags

Electronic stability control

TPMS (Tyre pressure monitoring system)

Isofix child seat anchorages

Similar to the pre-facelift model, the updated Tata Punch also secured a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. The new Punch has a ground clearance of 193mm and a water wading capacity of 400mm. The boot space is 366 litres for the petrol variants and 210 litres for the CNG variants.