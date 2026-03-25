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New 2026 Volkswagen Taigun launching on...; Expected features and changes explained

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: The Volkswagen Taigun has built a solid reputation in India since its launch in 2021. Buyers like it for its sharp driving feel, strong turbo petrol engines, and high safety standards.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 05:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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New 2026 Volkswagen Taigun launching on...; Expected features and changes explainedVolkswagen Taigun (Current Model)

2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: The Volkswagen Taigun has built a solid reputation in India since its launch in 2021. Buyers like it for its sharp driving feel, strong turbo petrol engines, and high safety standards. Even without a major update so far, Volkswagen has kept the SUV fresh with new variants and feature additions. Now, the Taigun is finally set for its first big update in April 2026. The facelifted version is expected to arrive on April 9th. While official details are still under wraps, early signs suggest changes similar to the updated Skoda Kushaq.

Expected design changes and features

Spy shots hint at a refreshed front design. The SUV could get a new grille and updated headlamps, inspired by the Volkswagen Tayron. There may also be a connected LED light bar with an illuminated VW logo. The bumper is likely to be redesigned, along with new fog lamps and a more aggressive lower air intake. Expect new alloy wheels and updated LED tail-lamps as well.

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Inside, the overall layout may stay the same. But the feature list could get a boost. The updated Taigun may offer a panoramic sunroof, a larger 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new 10.25-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats, and even rear seats with massaging function. A wireless charger is also expected.

Engine options

Under the hood, things will likely remain unchanged. The SUV may continue with the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo petrol engines. These produce 115 bhp and 150 bhp, respectively. The smaller engine may get a new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, while the bigger one will continue with a 7-speed DCT.

Rivals

Prices are expected to go up slightly. Once launched, the Taigun will continue to compete with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Tata Sierra and other midsize SUVs in the segment.

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About the Author
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Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

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