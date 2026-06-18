/New Bajaj Pulsar 220F launched with LED headlight: Here’s what buyers get in Rs 1.36 lakh

The updated Pulsar 220F now costs Rs 1.36 lakh, up from Rs 1.28 lakh after its last update in December 2025, when Bajaj added LED indicators, fresh graphics, and new colours. This is the second price hike for the model in six months, and buyers are paying the extra Rs 8,000 purely for the new headlight unit. Everything else on the motorcycle, from the engine to the brakes, carries over unchanged from the previous version.