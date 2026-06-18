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  • /New Bajaj Pulsar 220F launched with LED headlight: Here’s what buyers get in Rs 1.36 lakh

New Bajaj Pulsar 220F launched with LED headlight: Here’s what buyers get in Rs 1.36 lakh

Bajaj Pulsar 220F: The updated Pulsar 220F now costs Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom), up from Rs 1.28 lakh after its last update in December 2025, when Bajaj added LED indicators, fresh graphics, and new colours.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 02:21 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
New Bajaj Pulsar 220F launched with LED headlight: Here’s what buyers get in Rs 1.36 lakh
Image Credit: bajajauto

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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