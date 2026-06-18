/New Bajaj Pulsar 220F launched with LED headlight: Here’s what buyers get in Rs 1.36 lakh

Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Bajaj has launched an updated Pulsar 220F with a new LED headlight, priced at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new lighting unit replaces the halogen setup that the bike had carried for years. The update costs Rs 8,000 more than the December 2025 model, but mechanically, the motorcycle remains exactly the same.
Bajaj Pulsar 220F: What's new
The updated Pulsar 220F now costs Rs 1.36 lakh, up from Rs 1.28 lakh after its last update in December 2025, when Bajaj added LED indicators, fresh graphics, and new colours. This is the second price hike for the model in six months, and buyers are paying the extra Rs 8,000 purely for the new headlight unit. Everything else on the motorcycle, from the engine to the brakes, carries over unchanged from the previous version.
Bajaj Pulsar 220F: LED headlight design
The biggest visible change is up front, where the bike's old twin-headlight setup, which used separate units for low and high beams, is gone. In its place, Bajaj has introduced a single full-LED projector unit that handles both functions, with auto-on functionality and LED daytime running lights shaped like an eyebrow above it. The LED indicators, added in the December update, continue as well.
The Pulsar 220 first arrived in 2007 as the 220 DTS-Fi and was briefly discontinued before Bajaj revived it in 2023. This is the first time its headlight design has changed since then. The rest of the bodywork, including the half-fairing and clip-on handlebars, remains untouched.
Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Engine, features and colour options
Power still comes from the same 220cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine, producing around 20.9hp and 18.6Nm of torque through a 5-speed gearbox. The bike comes with a 15-litre fuel tank and a kerb weight of about 160kg.
The motorcycle continues with a digital instrument cluster offering Bluetooth connectivity, call and message notifications, and turn-by-turn navigation, along with dual disc brakes backed by single-channel ABS and twin Nitrox rear shock absorbers. Buyers can choose from four colour options: Black Gold, Black Cherry Red, Black Ink Blue, and Black Copper Beige. The earlier Green Light Copper shade has been dropped from the lineup.
For existing Pulsar 220F fans, the new LED headlight closes one of the longest-standing gaps in the bike's feature list without changing the engine or running costs that owners already know well.
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