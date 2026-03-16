New BMW M 1000 R launched in India at Rs 33.50 lakh - Key features and specs

New BMW M 1000 R key details: The new BMW M 1000 R supersport roadster has been launched in India at Rs 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), this motorcycle can be pre-ordered at all BMW Motorrad India authorized dealerships starting today. The deliveries will begin in May 2026.

Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, “The new BMW M 1000 R is a powerful expression of our M genetics, where a high-performance superbike meets a dynamic roadster. It is meticulously crafted for those who demand uncompromising performance both on the streets and the racetrack."

Design and M competition package

The dynamic design language of the new BMW M 1000 R signals pure performance and sportiness. The proportions are ultra-compact, slim, slender and extremely aggressive. The new dual-flow LED headlight derived from the RR models and the M logo in the air intake between the headlights give this motorcycle an aggressive look. The roadster looks outstanding from the front with its M Winglets.

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The M Winglets produce significantly more aerodynamic downforce - both when riding upright and when leaning in corners. The refined black winglets generate aerodynamic downforce, and at 220 km/h, they increase the front-wheel load by 11 kg. The M Competition Package offers a fascinating mix of refined components for the racing technology gourmet and the aesthetic rider alike.

The package includes M Carbon wheels, M GPS-Laptrigger, M Carbon parts such as rear wheel cover and chain guard, front wheel cover, tank covers, airbox cover with tapes, wind deflector, sprocket cover, the M pillion package as well as the M pillion cover and a milled, fully adjustable M rider footrest system.

Engine

The new BMW M 1000 R is powered by a 999 cc, water-cooled inline 4-cylinder engine. It generates a peak output of 210 hp (154 kW) at 13,750 rpm and the maximum torque of 113 Nm is reached at 11,100 rpm. The new M R sprints from 0-100 Km in 3.2 seconds and can achieve a maximum speed of 280 km/h.

The engine also uses BMW ShiftCam. This system improves torque at lower and mid-range speeds while still allowing strong top-end power. The engine also features titanium valves, revised camshafts and lighter cam followers to improve efficiency and performance.

Features

The bike comes with a 6.5-inch TFT display featuring a start-up animation with the M logo. Other highlights include a lightweight M battery, LED lighting, adaptive cornering lights, cruise control and heated grips. A USB charging port is also available at the rear.

Riding modes

To suit different riding conditions, the bike offers several riding modes. These include Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race and Race Pro modes. Advanced systems like Dynamic Traction Control and wheelie control help maintain stability. The electronics can be adjusted to match the rider's skill level and riding style.

Track-focused features such as launch control and a pit-lane limiter are also included. These systems help achieve quick race starts and maintain controlled speeds in pit lanes.