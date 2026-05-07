New Brezza, Baleno to 7-seater SUV: Check upcoming Maruti cars in 2026

Upcoming Maruti cars in India: Maruti Suzuki is planning a major product expansion in India over the next few years. The company saw its market share fall for the third year in a row in FY2026 due to rising competition and slowing demand in the small car segment. Even then, Maruti Suzuki remained India's largest passenger vehicle maker and recorded a 5.7% growth in sales volumes. Now, the company is preparing to regain lost ground with several new models and multiple powertrain options.

Multi-powertrain strategy for future

Maruti Suzuki plans to have a wide mix of petrol, hybrid, CNG, electric and flex-fuel vehicles by 2030-31. The company is reportedly working on 28 models for the Indian market. Out of these, four important launches are expected in 2026 itself. These may include updated versions of the Brezza and Baleno, a new compact MPV and a three-row Grand Vitara SUV. It's important to note that the carmaker hasn't officially announced their launch timelines yet.

2026 Maruti Brezza and Baleno facelifts

The updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Maruti Suzuki Baleno are expected to get subtle design changes and more features. Mechanically, both cars may continue with their current engine options. However, reports suggest Maruti could also offer the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine from the Fronx.

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The company may also introduce a new underbody-mounted CNG tank setup, similar to what we have seen in Maruti Victoris. It would improve boot space and practicality.

New Maruti mini MPV in the works

Maruti Suzuki is also said to be developing a new sub-4 metre MPV, internally known as YDB. The upcoming model could measure around 3,395mm in length and may be sold through Nexa dealerships. Reports suggest it could be inspired by the Suzuki Spacia sold in Japan. The MPV is expected to get a tall-boy and boxy design, focusing on cabin space and practicality for family buyers.

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7-seater Grand Vitara coming soon

The 7-seater version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has already been spotted testing on Indian roads. The SUV is likely to launch around Diwali or later in 2026. It is expected to use the same 1.5-litre mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid powertrains as the current 5-seater model. Most design elements may remain similar, but the SUV will be longer and get an extra row of seats for bigger families.