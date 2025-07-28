New Budget EV Scooter Launched At Just Rs...; 90Kmph Top Speed, 3 Ride Modes And 116km Range - Details

Kinetic DX Electric Scooter: The Kinetic DX electric scooter has been launched in India in two variants: DX and DX+, priced at Rs 1.11 lakh and Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). Interested buyers can book the scooter online via the brand’s official website. Deliveries are set to begin from October 2025. For now, the company plans to sell only 35,000 units of the DX across India.

The new DX brings back memories of the original Kinetic Honda DX, launched in 1984. That scooter was widely popular among Indian families in the 90s. The new electric DX rivals other e-scooters like the Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, and Ather Rizta. Buyers will get a 3-year/30,000 km standard warranty, which can be extended up to 9 years/1,00,000 km.

Both the DX and DX+ come with the same 2.5kWh IP67-rated battery pack, but have different motors. The DX variant gets a 4.7kW motor, while the DX+ is fitted with a 4.8kW motor. The DX offers a claimed range of 102 km, whereas the DX+ delivers up to 116 km of range on a full charge. Top speeds are 80 km/h for DX and 90 km/h for DX+.

The battery can be charged from 10% to 50% in 2 hours, 0% to 80% in 3 hours, and 0 to 100% in 4 hours. It is equipped with an integrated charger and a 15A charging plug placed inside the glovebox. The scooter offers three ride modes: Range, Power, and Turbo.

Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers with preload adjustability at the rear. For braking, it uses a front disc and rear drum with CBS (Combined Braking System). The scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels with 100-section tyres at both ends.

Key Features include all-LED lights with K-shaped DRL, 8.8-inch LCD console, speaker with volume controls, USB charging port, cruise control, reverse mode, regenerative braking, 37-litre underseat storage, anti-theft alert, vehicle tracking, follow me home headlight and ride data analysis.