New Defender Sport EV: Launch likely in 2027 with dual-motor AWD setup

Defender Sport EV: Land Rover is preparing to expand its Defender family with a smaller, all-new electric SUV, which is expected to be named the Defender Sport. The new model is likely to debut next year, in 2027, and will become the first fully electric vehicle in the Defender line-up.

The SUV has already been spotted testing in the UK. It will be the smallest Defender yet, positioned below the current Defender 90 in size. Despite its smaller footprint, company officials say it will continue to reflect the core strengths associated with the Defender name.

Smallest Defender and first EV

The Defender Sport is expected to measure just over 4.5 metres in length. It will be built on JLR’s new Electric Modular Architecture (EMA), a platform designed specifically for electric vehicles. This architecture will also underpin future models such as the next-generation Range Rover Evoque and Velar.

Unlike the larger Defender models that use a ladder-frame construction, the Defender Sport will feature an underfloor battery layout. This setup brings certain structural limitations, especially in terms of suspension travel and wheel articulation. However, the company maintains that it is working to ensure strong off-road capability in line with Defender standards.

Four-wheel drive is expected to be offered through a dual-motor electric setup.

Wider Defender strategy

The current Defender range includes the 90, 110, and 130 body styles, along with the high-performance Octa and the Hardtop commercial version. While the Defender Sport will mark the brand’s first EV, internal combustion engine options will continue in the broader Defender portfolio.

Petrol, diesel, and hybrid variants are expected to remain available due to varying demand across global markets. The United States, currently the largest market for Defender, has shown slower adoption of electrification, while diesel models still account for a majority of sales in the UK.

Future generations based on newer platforms are likely to expand electrified offerings further.