New FASTag Annual Pass Launched At Just Rs 3000 - Eligibility And Other Key Details

New Delhi: The central government has launched a new FASTag Annual Pass for private vehicles today, on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day. This new pass, priced at Rs. 3,000, is available for private cars, jeeps, and vans, and can be used at toll plazas on National highways and expressways operated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). Toll plazas on state highways are not included unless they are integrated into the central FASTag system.

The pass is valid for one year from activation date or until the user completes 200 toll trips, whichever comes first. Once the trip limit is reached, the FASTag automatically switches to its regular pay-per-trip functionality. At point-based toll plazas, each one-way journey counts as a single trip, while a return journey is considered two trips. For closed or ticketed systems, one full trip from entry to exit is counted as one trip.

Notably, this FASTag Annual Pass is exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans that are registered for personal use. To buy the annual pass, vehicle owners must have an active FASTag with their vehicle's registration number. The pass can be bought through the Rajmarg Yatra mobile app, the official websites of NHAI or MoRTH, or portals of authorized FASTag issuers.

The Rs 3,000 payment can be made using UPI, debit/credit cards, or net banking, but not through your FASTag wallet balance. Activation typically takes up to two hours and is confirmed via SMS.

Owners of new vehicles may have a FASTag that is only linked to the chassis number, not the full registration number. In such cases, the FASTag must be updated with the complete vehicle registration number before the annual pass can be activated.

With the average passenger vehicle toll costing around Rs 50, the 200 trips would normally cost approximately Rs 10,000. The new annual pass limits this cost at Rs 3,000, which saves about Rs 7,000.