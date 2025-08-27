New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In Europe - Big Design Changes Explained

New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spied Testing: The fourth-generation Hyundai i20 has been spotted testing in Europe, giving us a hint of its updated design. The spy shots suggest that the new i20 will continue with ICE or hybrid powertrains. While its overall shape is familiar, the design details look sharper and more modern.

According to the spy shots, the new i20 gets redesigned LED headlights with DRLs placed higher, a fresh front grille, updated bumper and a bonnet with sharper edges. Other changes include dual-tone alloy wheels, a sleeker window line, new ORVMs with integrated indicators, reshaped tail-lights and a revised rear bumper.

In Europe, the i20 is slightly longer at 4,065mm, while the India-spec model will likely remain under 4 metres to take advantage of our country’s incentives for compact cars. The interior hasn’t been revealed in the spy shots, but it’s expected to receive a big upgrade in terms of comfort and features.

Rumours hint at a curved display setup, similar to the upcoming Venue, which could combine the infotainment screen with the digital instrument cluster. Further details on the new i20’s interior are not available at the moment.

For India, a major safety update is expected in the form of ADAS, though it’s unclear if it will use a camera-only setup or a radar-based system.

Globally, the i20 is offered with petrol and mild-hybrid engines, and these are likely to continue with updates for emission norms. For India, the next-gen i20 is expected to carry forward the current 1.2L petrol (84hp) and the 1.0L turbo-petrol (120hp) for the N Line.

However, a new 1.2L turbo-petrol hybrid-ready engine may also be introduced. The global debut of the all-new i20 is likely sometime in 2027, while the India launch could take place in 2027-28, after the expected arrival of the new Hyundai Bayon crossover in 2026.