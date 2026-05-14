New Honda City facelift leaked ahead of official launch; Check what's new

2026 Honda City Facelift: Honda is getting ready to reveal the updated City sedan on May 22, but before the official launch, leaked images of the facelifted model have surfaced online. The pictures give a clear look at the sedan's refreshed front design, updated alloy wheels and possible interior changes. The upcoming Honda City facelift is expected to bring a sharper look along with a few new premium features.

Design upgrades

The leaked images show that the new Honda City gets a completely redesigned front section. The sedan now looks sportier and more aggressive than before. It features slimmer LED headlamps, a redesigned grille with a honeycomb pattern and a revised front bumper. Honda has also updated the air inlets and lower air dam for a fresher appearance.

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Another noticeable change is the placement of the Honda logo. The badge now sits above the grille instead of being integrated into it. Honda has also introduced a new design for the dual-tone alloy wheels. The updated wheels give the sedan a more modern and premium road presence. The side profile remains mostly unchanged, except for the alloy wheels.

Cabin and features

Spy shots from earlier test models suggest that the facelifted City may come with a larger touchscreen infotainment system. The current 8-inch display could be replaced with a bigger freestanding unit. This may also result in slight changes to the dashboard layout and cabin design.

Honda is likely to add several new comfort and convenience features to the updated City. Reports suggest the sedan could get ventilated front seats, a powered driver seat and an optional 360-degree camera. New upholstery and trim elements may also be introduced to improve the cabin experience.

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Engine options

Mechanically, the City facelift is expected to continue with the same engine options as the current model. The sedan will likely use the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 121hp and 145Nm. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic. Honda is also expected to continue offering the strong hybrid e:HEV version with an e-CVT gearbox.

Price and rivals

The updated Honda City is expected to become slightly more expensive than the current model, which is priced between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will continue competing against sedans like the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.