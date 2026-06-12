New Hyundai i20 teased again, and it looks nothing like the current one - Here's what we know

Hyundai is slowly pulling back the curtain on the fourth-generation i20, and the latest teaser gives us our clearest look yet at what's coming inside. The new teaser reveals a dual-screen setup that looks very similar to what you get in the Hyundai Venue. Both screens are expected to measure 12.3 inches each, one for infotainment and one for the driver's display. That's a significant step up from the current i20, which tops out at a 10.25-inch touchscreen depending on the variant. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are expected to come built-in this time, dropping the adapter workaround that the current model requires.

The driver's display also gets updated tachometer graphics closely resembling those in the Venue. A new steering wheel featuring the letter H in Morse code, a 360-degree camera, and fresh upholstery colours are also expected on the new model.

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New look outside

Earlier teasers showed connected illuminated bars running across both the front and rear of the car, similar to a light strip design. The front grille appears disconnected from the headlamps, drawing a comparison to the Hyundai Verna's face. The Hyundai logo in brushed aluminium continues to sit above the grille. At the rear, the taillights get a new C-shaped LED signature, and a black trim strip below the rear windscreen was spotted in testing.

A full side profile view hasn't been revealed yet, but the new i20 is expected to be slightly larger than the current model and will ride on the same platform as the Hyundai Bayon.

What about the engine?

The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol making 84 hp and the 1.0-litre direct injection turbo-petrol producing 120 hp are both likely to carry over. On top of that, Hyundai is reportedly developing a new 1.2-litre direct injection turbo-petrol engine that could deliver more power and torque than the existing 1.0-litre unit. Whether this new engine makes it into the i20 at launch is still unclear.

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India launch?

Hyundai hasn't confirmed an India launch yet. The new i20 is expected to debut globally during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which kicked off on June 11. The current i20 is priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10.39 lakh, while the N-Line variant ranges from Rs 9.27 lakh to Rs 11.59 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

If Hyundai does bring the new i20 to India, it will go up against the Maruti Swift, Tata Altroz, and the updated Tata Tiago.