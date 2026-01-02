New Kia Seltos Launched In India At Rs 10.99 Lakh: Level 2 ADAS, Sunroof And More - All You Need To Know

New Kia Seltos 2026: The new-generation Kia Seltos has officially gone on sale in India, with prices starting at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the updated SUV began on December 11, and deliveries are scheduled to start from mid-January. The model brings major updates in design, features, and technology while retaining its familiar engine options.

Fresh Design

The new Seltos comes with Kia’s latest ‘Opposites United’ design language. It features a wider grille, vertically stacked LED daytime running lights, sleek LED headlamps, blacked-out pillars, and a full-width rear LED light bar. The SUV now looks sharper and more upright than before.

Dimensionally, it has grown in size. The new Seltos measures 4,460mm in length, 1,830mm in width, and 1,635mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,690mm, making it noticeably larger than the outgoing model.

Updated Cabin and Features

The cabin has been thoroughly updated. It now gets dual 12.3-inch screens—one for the infotainment system and the other for the digital instrument cluster—along with a 5-inch climate control display. Other features include ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat.

Safety features include six airbags, Level 2 ADAS, electronic stability control, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, and ISOFIX mounts.

Engines and Powertrain Options

The new Seltos retains its familiar 1.5-litre engine options: a 115hp petrol, a 116hp diesel, and a 160hp turbo-petrol unit. Transmission choices include manual, CVT, automatic, and dual-clutch options. Kia has also confirmed that a petrol-hybrid version will be introduced later.

Prices and Variants

The 2026 Kia Seltos is priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh. It continues to compete with popular midsize SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and Tata Sierra.