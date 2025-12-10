Advertisement
New Kia Seltos Unveiled: Gets Complete Makeover - Bigger, Bolder And Packed With More Features - Details

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 03:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
2026 Kia Seltos Details: The second-generation Kia Seltos has been unveiled in India. The SUV gets a brand-new design inside and out, but the engine options remain the same as before. Kia will start taking bookings for the new Seltos from December 11 with a token amount of Rs 25,000. Deliveries are expected to begin in mid-January after the price reveal on January 2.

Dimensions
The new Seltos is larger than its predecessor. It is 95mm longer, 30mm wider and has an 80mm longer wheelbase at 2,690 mm. This should give passengers more cabin space. It measures 4,460 mm in length (longest in the segment) and 1,830 mm in width.

Exterior 
At the front, it sports the newly designed black high glossy grille, ice cube LED projection headlamps with dynamic welcome function, star map LED DRLs with integrated turn signal and LED fog lamps.

The side profile features new 18-inch crystal cut alloy wheels with neon brake calipers, thicker cladding on the wheel arches and new flush-fitting door handles. At the rear, it gets inverted L-shaped LED taillamps and an integrated rear spoiler with a hidden rear wiper, 

Colour Options
All-new Kia Seltos will be available in 10 mono-tone colour options: Morning Haze (new), Magma Red (new), Frost Blue, Ivory Silver Gloss, Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, Gravity Gray, Aurora Black, Glacier White Pearl and Xclusive Graphite.

Cabin And Features
The cabin has also been completely updated. It now features a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital cluster and a 5-inch panel for climate controls. The layout is similar to the Kia Syros. The SUV gets a new steering wheel, soft-touch materials, ambient lighting and plenty of physical buttons for easy use.

Advanced Features
It also gets a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, 10-Way powered driver seat with lumbar adjustment and memory function, rear sunshades, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, OTA updates, connected tech and more. 

Safety Features
Safety features include 6 airbags, ESC, TPMS, ISOFIX, all-wheel disc brakes, a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS with 21 autonomous features like forward collision warning, forward collision-avoidance assist, lane keeping assist and more.

Engine Options 
The engine options stay the same: a Smartstream G1.5 Petrol (115PS, 144Nm), Smartstream G1.5 T-GDI Petrol (160PS, 253Nm) and 1.5l CRDi VGT Diesel (116PS, 250Nm) engines, with a wide range of transmission choices - 6MT, 6iMT, IVT,7DCT and 6AT.

Lineup
The lineup spans four standard trims - HTE, HTK, HTX, and GTX - along with four option variants: HTE(O), HTK(O), HTX(A), GTX(A). For added distinction, the X-Line Styling Pack is exclusively offered on GTX and GTX(A).

