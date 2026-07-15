/New Lexus ES 350h launched in India at Rs 66.10 lakh; Bookings open

Bengaluru: Lexus has launched the new ES 350h in India. Prices start at Rs 66.10 lakh and go up to Rs 71.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Built on the TNGA GA-K platform, this eighth-generation ES brings a completely new design, both inside and out. Bookings have opened today.
The hybrid variants come in a lot cheaper than the all-electric 500e, which costs Rs 89.99 lakh. Even the higher-spec luxury variant undercuts the EV by Rs 18.19 lakh. Compared to the outgoing ES 350h, which was priced between Rs 64 lakh and Rs 69.70 lakh, the new model costs Rs 2.10 lakh more.
Variants and prices (ex-showroom)
-- Exquisite: Rs 66,10,000
-- Luxury: Rs 71,80,000
Powertrain and specs
Under the hood, the new ES 350h uses a 2.5-litre four-cylinder strong-hybrid petrol engine, paired with an e-CVT gearbox. The petrol engine alone makes 186hp and 235Nm, while the electric motor contributes 201hp and 270Nm on its own. Together, the system produces a combined 247hp. Lexus claims a 0-100kph time of 7.7 seconds.
Design-wise, both the hybrid and electric versions of the ES look identical. The new car is also notably bigger than before, growing 170mm in length, 55mm in width, and 130mm in height, with an 80mm longer wheelbase too.
Features
In terms of features, the new ES 350h offers a large floating 14-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch LCD instrument cluster, a Mark Levinson premium audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, two wireless phone chargers, 3-zone climate control, a head-up display, powered front seats with heating and ventilation, a digital IRVM, multi-colour ambient lighting and more.
Other key features include rear window sunshades, power-operated bootlid, radar-guided cruise control, lane-change assist, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive high-beam assist and driver drowsiness monitor. The new Lexus ES also comes equipped with 10 airbags, surround-view cameras, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist and more.
Rivals
The Lexus ES goes up against the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 Series and Audi A6.
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