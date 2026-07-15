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New Lexus ES 350h launched in India at Rs 66.10 lakh; Bookings open

The Lexus ES goes up against the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 Series and Audi A6.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 04:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
New Lexus ES 350h launched in India at Rs 66.10 lakh; Bookings open
Image Credit: New Lexus ES 350h launched in India at Rs 66.10 lakh; Bookings open

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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