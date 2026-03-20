New Lexus ES 500e: Launched in India at Rs... with 74.68kWh battery, 580 km range, 0–100 kmph in 5.5 seconds and more

New Lexus ES 500e: Lexus has introduced the new ES 500e in India, marking the brand’s first all-electric offering in the country. It is priced at Rs 89.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and being a luxury sedan, it brings a new powertrain option to the ES lineup, which will also continue with a petrol-hybrid variant expected to be launched later this year. Once it goes on sale, it will compete with the Mercedes-Benz EQE, BMW i4, and Audi A6 e-tron.

The biggest highlight of the new ES is its all-electric 500e variant. It is powered by a 74.68kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors, one on each axle, giving it an all-wheel-drive setup. The combined output stands at 343hp and 438Nm, with which the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.5 seconds.

Lexus claims a driving range of up to 580km on a single charge. The battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in about 28 minutes using a 150kW DC fast charger. The company is also offering an 11kW AC home charger and an 8-year/200,000 km warranty on the battery and vehicle.

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Design and dimensions

The new ES comes with a fresh design language, featuring a bold front look and a coupe-like roofline. It features signature ‘twin L’ lighting elements and a connected LED light bar at the rear. It gets 21-inch wheels, which look classy. Lexus has also raised the ground clearance by 20mm for Indian conditions.

Interior and features

Inside, the ES focuses on a mix of technology and comfort. It comes with a 14-inch touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, and a Mark Levinson audio system. Other features include wireless smartphone connectivity, ambient lighting, 3-zone climate control, powered seats, and a panoramic glass roof.

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Lexus ES 500e Safety

On the safety front, the sedan is equipped with multiple advanced driver assistance systems, along with 10 airbags and surround-view cameras. The petrol-hybrid ES 350h variant, which will be introduced later, will use a 2.5-litre engine with a combined output of 247hp.