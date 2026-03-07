New Lexus ES India launch: Hybrid luxury sedan to debut on March 20 with futuristic design

New Lexus ES India launch: The upcoming generation of the Lexus ES luxury sedan is set to arrive in India soon, with Lexus confirming that the model will be launched on March 20, 2026. The new version brings significant changes in design, technology, and powertrain options, marking a major update to the popular midsize luxury sedan.

Once launched, the new ES will continue to compete with models such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 Series, and Audi A6 in the midsize luxury sedan segment in India.

The next-generation ES adopts a more futuristic design compared to the outgoing model. At the front, the sedan features sleek Z-shaped lighting elements that incorporate the daytime running lights and turn indicators. The main headlamp units are positioned below and are partially hidden behind vertically placed gloss-black trim pieces.

From the side, the car gets a bold body line highlighted with gloss-black trim, along with newly designed alloy wheels and a sloping roofline that gives the sedan a sportier profile. At the rear, a slim LED light bar stretches across the width of the vehicle and includes illuminated “LEXUS” lettering, along with L-shaped design elements below it.

Hybrid likely for India

Globally, the new ES is offered with both hybrid and electric powertrain options. Since the current model sold in India comes with a hybrid setup, the upcoming version is also expected to be introduced with a hybrid powertrain.

In the global lineup, hybrid versions include a 2.0-litre and a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid system, paired with an e-CVT transmission and available with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Dimensions and Interior

Dimensionally, the new ES is significantly larger than the current model. It is about 165mm longer, 55mm wider, and roughly 110–115mm taller. The wheelbase has also been extended by 80mm, which is expected to improve cabin space.

Inside, the sedan features a cleaner and more modern dashboard layout with fewer physical buttons. Most vehicle functions are now integrated into a large 14-inch infotainment touchscreen that supports over-the-air (OTA) software updates. The interior also includes a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a three-spoke steering wheel with physical controls.

Other equipment includes a Mark Levinson sound system, an electrochromic panoramic glass roof, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), powered front seats with a memory function, and reclining rear seats.