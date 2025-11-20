New Mahindra XEV 9S EV: Mind-Blowing Features Revealed Ahead Of Global Debut!

Mahindra XEV 9S: Mahindra has dropped another teaser for the upcoming XEV 9S electric SUV, which will make its global debut on 27 November 2025. The new teaser highlights a feature called Boss Mode. With this, the front passenger seat can be electronically adjusted with the help of a button, giving the rear passenger more legroom. This is great for people who prefer being chauffeur-driven. Tata already offers this feature on the Harrier EV and Safari, and now Mahindra is bringing it too.

Inside, the XEV 9S will feel premium and high-tech. It will get a triple-screen layout that includes a touchscreen infotainment system, a digital cluster for the driver and a dedicated screen for the front passenger. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, a powered driver seat, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, Level 2 ADAS and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo.

From the teaser, you can see a closed-off grille, LED headlamps, connected DRLs, aero-friendly wheels and LED tail-lamps. The XEV 9S is built on the INGLO platform and is essentially the 7-seater electric sibling of the XUV700. It shares a lot with the XEV 9e, including powertrains. It is likely to come with the same two battery pack options: a 59kWh and a 79kWh. The expected range is more than 600km per charge with the bigger battery pack.

Mahindra is also preparing the BE Rall-E, an off-road-focused electric SUV arriving on 26 November 2025. It will keep most of its concept design and share features with the BE 6. It will take on rivals like the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Tata Sierra EV and upcoming Maruti e-Vitara.