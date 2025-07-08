New Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX Launched At Just Rs...; Sunroof, Keyless Entry, TPMS, Camera And More On Offer

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX Details: Mahindra & Mahindra has introduced a new RevX trim in the XUV 3XO subcompact SUV range. This trim includes four new variants. The RevX M and RevX M(O) petrol-manual variants are priced at Rs 8.94 lakh and Rs 9.44 lakh, respectively. The RevX A T-GDI trim comes in both petrol-manual and petrol-automatic options, priced at Rs 11.79 lakh and Rs 12.99 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

Design Changes

The RevX trim includes small changes in its exterior design. It gets a body-coloured front grille and black 16-inch wheels with covers on the RevX M. The RevX A variants come with alloy wheels. There are also RevX badges on the body to separate it from other variants.

Color Options

Mahindra offers the new RevX trim in five color options: Everest White, Tango Red, Nebula Blue with a grey roof, Galaxy Grey with a black roof and Stealth Black with a grey roof. The new RevX trim gives buyers more choices in the XUV 3XO lineup with added features and a fresh look.

2025 Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX Features

The cabin of the new RevX variants comes with black leatherette seat covers and a wide range of modern features. Key highlights include dual 10.25-inch screens (one for infotainment and one for instrument cluster), wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering-mounted audio controls, 6-speaker audio system, keyless entry, single-pane sunroof (RevX M(O)), panoramic sunroof (RevX A), dual zone climate control, TPMS, rear camera, etc.

2025 Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX Powertrain Options

The RevX trim of the 2025 Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with two powertrain options. The first is a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine with manual transmission available in the RevX M and RevX M(O) variants. It produces 111 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque.

The second option is a more powerful 1.2-litre TGDi petrol engine, available in the RevX A variant. It generates 131 bhp of power and 230 Nm of torque. This engine is offered with both manual and automatic transmission options.