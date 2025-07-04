New Maruti SUV Launching Soon: Bigger Than Brezza But Cheaper Than Grand Vitara - Details

New Maruti SUV: Maruti Suzuki is reportedly gearing up to disrupt the midsize SUV segment with its upcoming 5-seater SUV, which is likely to be called Escudo as the carmaker had trademarked the nameplate earlier. Interestingly, this new Maruti SUV will be positioned as an affordable alternative to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and other midsize SUVs.

The Maruti already has the Grand Vitara in the midsize SUV segment, sold exclusively via Nexa, but it does not have an edge on the pricing front against rivals. Thus, Maruti aims to offer an SUV bigger than the Brezza but cheaper than the Grand Vitara to take on the growing competition. In Maruti's product lineup, it will sit between Brezza and Grand Vitara.

The new Maruti SUV will be sold via the Area dealership network. It is expected to go on sale during the 2025 festive season. Codename Y17, this new SUV will be slightly expensive than the Brezza and more affordable than the Grand Vitara.

Expected Design, Features And Price

According to media reports, it might look very similar to the Grand Vitara. The cabin layout might also have a strong resemblance. However, it might miss out on some advanced features. Its starting price is likely to be around Rs 9-10 lakh.

Expected features may include a larger infotainment screen, wireless Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, an all-digital instrument cluster, a sunroof, etc.

Expected Powertrain

It is expected to get a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol mild hybrid powertrain, which is already powering both Brezza and Grand Vitara with 103bhp output. It comes with both a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The Grand Vitara also comes with a strong hybrid powertrain, but that might be skipped for the new Maruti SUV to achieve more affordability.