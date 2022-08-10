Maruti Suzuki has taken the call to reignite the affordable hatchback segment in the country. The company has started accepting bookings for the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 against a token amount of Rs 11,000. The new Alto K10 can be booked by either visiting the dealership or via the website. As revealed by the carmaker, the Alto K10 will be a blockbuster offering with an all-new design, platform, interior layout, and feature list. The hatchback will come loaded with a more prominent safety kit and connected car features as well.

Also read - New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 revealed prior to launch: Check Price, Design, Features, Specs & more

The new-gen model will be underpinned by the Heartect architecture for better performance. Also, the 1,000 cc petrol motor is expected to be borrowed from the recently updated S-Presso. Other changes will include the addition of a touchscreen infotainment unit with connected car tech and more. As for the prices, expect the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to be more affordable than the S-Presso, which has a starting price of Rs 4.25 lakh, ex-showroom. The official launch date for the new Alto K10 is reported to be August 18.

Announcing the bookings open for the All-New Alto K10, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “with over 4.32 million customers, Alto is the most influential car brand in the country. Immensely loved by Alto families, the legendary Alto is a testament to an iconic brand that evolved itself with the changing aspirations of young India. With a strong brand legacy of 22 years, Alto has become a symbol of pride, trust, and reliability and has been a very successful product for Suzuki. The All-New Alto K10 will democratize new age technology and features in the hatchback cars. We are confident that the All-New Alto K10 together with Alto 800 will bring pride of ownership & joy of mobility to many more customers in India.”

Also read - New Hyundai Tucson launched in India priced at Rs 27.70 lakh: Check design, specs, features

Mr. CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Brand Alto has always been a symbol of pride of ownership, reliability and peace of mind. The AllNew Alto K10 has been designed and developed with the core philosophy of redefining the hatchback segment in the country. Built on Suzuki’s signature HEARTECT platform, the All-New Alto K10 will ensure a safe, comfortable and enjoyable driving experience while offering an excellent NVH performance. We have laid special focus on offering a modern design, a spacious cabin and a technology driven, user-friendly interior interface to cater to our everevolving customers.”