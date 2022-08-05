NewsAuto
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 revealed prior to launch: Check Price, Design, Features, Specs & more

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is one of the most popular budget hatchbacks in India and is all set to hit the market in its new iteration by getting enhancements in the form of features and looks.

  • All-new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be available in 6 colours
  • The budget hatchback will be sold in 12 variants
  • The new iteration of the car will have an automatic transmission

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the all-new Alto K10. The revival of the veteran nameplate is set to take place on 18 August 2022 in the form of a new-gen 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. The new model will be sold alongside the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto, which is set to go on sale on August 18. The anticipation for the launch of the new vehicle has been building, which has been fueled by the recently leaked details. It is to be noted that the hatchback has accumulated good sales numbers for the Indian automaker.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Design

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 retains its small and peppy design with a few visual updates to the exteriors, like the grille and headlamps of the car, and will be based on the Heartect modular platform used in other models of the manufacturer. On the scale, the Alto K10 will have a 2,380mm long wheelbase and will measure 3,530mm in length, 1,490mm in width, and 1,520mm in height. The total weight is 1,150 kg. This makes it roughly 85mm longer and 45mm higher than the Alto, with a 20mm longer wheelbase. It is to be noted that the car will be offered in six colour options, including Solid White, Granite Grey, Silky White, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue, and Earth Gold.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Variants

Based on the information leaked on the internet, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be launched in 12 variants. The car will have the option of manual as well as automatic transmission variants with the manual variants including STD, STD(O), LXI, LXI(O), VXI, VXI(O), VXI+, VXI+(O). The automatic variants will include the VXI, VXI(O), VXI+, and VXI+(O).

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Features

The features of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be in sync with the modern needs of consumers. It will be equipped with steering-mounted audio controls, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (reserved for its top-spec variants), power-adjustable ORVMs, front power windows, a remote key, and manual air conditioning.  Dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, and ABS will all be included as standard safety equipment.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 interior

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Powertrain

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto will all be powered by the same engine as the Celerio and S-Presso. This 1.0 litre K10C DualJet engine produces 89 Nm of torque and 67 horsepower. The engine will have start/stop technology and come with a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. There may possibly be a CNG option for the new Alto K10.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Price

The prices of the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 have not been leaked yet. But with the enhanced features, the price is bound to increase. However, the car will maintain its status as the budget hatchback in the Indian market and will take on Renault Kwid as its rival in the segment.

