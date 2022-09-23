New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launch date CONFIRMED, price announcement on THIS date

Maruti Suzuki is the largest carmaker in the country, and now the brand is preparing to take the mid-size SUV space by storm. The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara from the brand is now confirmed to launch in the Indian market by September 26 as per recent media reports, and it will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and more. Bookings for the new Grand Vitara are already open against a token amount of Rs 11,000. The brand has received an overwhelming response with over 53,000 orders for the new upcoming SUV.

Interestingly, around 50 per cent of the total bookings received so far are for the strong-hybrid variant. Talking of AWD trim, only 4-5 per cent of the total bookings contribute to the AWD versions. Prices for the new Maruti Suzuki grand Vitara might start from around Rs 11 lakh and go up to Rs 19 lakh for the top-spec trim.

Styling-wise, the new Grand Vitara boasts a sharp and impactful design with beefy dimensions - 4,345 mm of length, 1,795 mm of width, and 1,645 mm of height, and it has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm.

Talking of powertrain, the Grand Vitara will offer two choices - 1.5L NA petrol with mild-hybrid tech and 1.5L petrol motor with strong-hybrid setup. While the former can be had with either a 5-speed MT or 6-speed AT, the latter comes exclusively with an eCVT unit. Also, the NA petrol motor is available with both FWD and AWD layouts. The strong-hybrid trim will be sold with an FWD layout only.

For features, the Grand Vitara comes loaded with a slew of tech on board, like a heads-up display, 360-degree camera, connected car tech, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and more. Prices for the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are reported to be announced by the end of September, and it will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor.