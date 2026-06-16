/New Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S and GLS 63 revealed - Updates explained

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled updated versions of the GLE 63 S and GLS 63 SUVs, and the headline change is a new engine. Both get the revised M177 EVO 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, which brings a motorsport-inspired flat-plane crankshaft to the table. This change reduces rotating mass, helps the engine rev more freely, and sharpens throttle response. Power output stays the same, but AMG says the new unit is more fuel-efficient than before. These updates follow the standard Mercedes GLE and GLS facelifts revealed in April 2026.
Power and performance
The 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine V8 produces 612 hp on its own. A 48V mild-hybrid starter-generator adds another 23 hp on top, bringing total system output to 635 hp. The mild-hybrid unit also adds torque at low engine speeds, recovers energy during braking, and makes engine restarts smoother.
The AMG GLE 63 S sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds. The larger AMG GLS 63 does the same in 4.2 seconds. Both come with all-wheel drive as standard and have a top speed of 280 kmph.
What's new under the hood
Beyond the flat-plane crankshaft, the M177 EVO gets a revised firing order, updated fuel injection, new intake and exhaust ports, a reworked camshaft, and a new turbocharger housing. The exhaust system has also been updated and can automatically adjust its flaps to change the engine note depending on the driving mode. A particulate filter now comes as standard to meet the latest emission norms.
On the chassis side, AMG has revised the active ride control system to reduce body roll. The front and rear driveshafts have been strengthened to handle the additional torque. The GLS also gains a rear axle locking system for better traction in demanding situations.
AMG moving away from plug-in hybrids
This update is part of a broader shift at AMG. The brand appears to be stepping back from plug-in hybrid powertrains and returning to mild-hybrid V8s. The upcoming update for the AMG C 63, which currently uses a plug-in hybrid setup, is reportedly set to bring back a V8 as well. Even the non-AMG S 580 variant of the recently facelifted S-Class uses the same M177 EVO engine, so this unit is clearly becoming the cornerstone of Mercedes' performance lineup.
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