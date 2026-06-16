/New Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S and GLS 63 revealed - Updates explained

AMG moving away from plug-in hybrids

This update is part of a broader shift at AMG. The brand appears to be stepping back from plug-in hybrid powertrains and returning to mild-hybrid V8s. The upcoming update for the AMG C 63, which currently uses a plug-in hybrid setup, is reportedly set to bring back a V8 as well. Even the non-AMG S 580 variant of the recently facelifted S-Class uses the same M177 EVO engine, so this unit is clearly becoming the cornerstone of Mercedes' performance lineup.