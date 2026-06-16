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New Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S and GLS 63 revealed - Updates explained

The AMG GLE 63 S sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds. The larger AMG GLS 63 does the same in 4.2 seconds. Both come with all-wheel drive as standard and have a top speed of 280 kmph.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 12:23 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 12:24 PM IST
New Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S and GLS 63 revealed - Updates explained
Image Credit: New Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S and GLS 63 revealed - Updates explained

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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