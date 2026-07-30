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  • /New MG SUV spotted testing; To rival Mahindra XUV 7XO and Tata Safari, Here's what we know

New MG SUV spotted testing; To rival Mahindra XUV 7XO and Tata Safari, Here's what we know

The interior has not been revealed yet; however, it is expected to mirror the international model closely.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 03:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 03:01 PM IST
New MG SUV spotted testing; To rival Mahindra XUV 7XO and Tata Safari, Here's what we know
Image Credit: Image Source- Autocar India

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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