MG is gearing up to launch a new SUV based on the Wuling Starlight 560, and it's expected to arrive in August 2026. This one has now been spotted testing in its electric avatar. It's likely to be called the Hector Hawk, and it'll come in both PHEV and EV forms, taking on the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XEV 9S. It will be based on MG's new ADAPT platform, which was revealed just this month.