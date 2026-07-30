MG is gearing up to launch a new SUV based on the Wuling Starlight 560, and it's expected to arrive in August 2026. This one has now been spotted testing in its electric avatar. It's likely to be called the Hector Hawk, and it'll come in both PHEV and EV forms, taking on the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XEV 9S. It will be based on MG's new ADAPT platform, which was revealed just this month.
The test mule was heavily camouflaged, like the ones we've seen before, but a few design details still came through. Up front, there are rectangular LED headlights with LED DRLs above and below them. The grille looked blanked off, which suggests this particular unit was the EV version.
From the side, the design looks clean, with a charging port on the left rear fender and simple-looking alloy wheels. At the back, it gets wraparound LED taillights, a rear wiper, and a roof-mounted spoiler.
The interior has not been revealed yet; however, it is expected to mirror the international model closely. That likely means a minimal dashboard with two separate screens, an 8.8-inch digital driver display and a 12.8-inch touchscreen. Expect seven seats with leatherette upholstery.
Other features should carry over too, like a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, a 50W wireless charger, a 6-speaker sound system, and automatic climate control with rear vents.
On safety, expect 6 airbags as standard, tyre pressure monitoring, hill-hold assist, an electronic parking brake, a rear camera with sensors, and ADAS.
Both the PHEV and EV versions coming to India are expected to match the specs of the international model. The PHEV should get a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a 20.5kWh battery, giving a combined 195hp and 230Nm, along with an all-electric range of 125km.
The EV version is likely to use a 69.2kWh battery powering a 201hp front-mounted motor, with a claimed CLTC range of 530km.
As with most MG models, expect the Hector Hawk to be priced competitively. In MG's lineup, the PHEV should slot in above the regular Hector, while the EV will sit above the ZS EV.
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