New Renault Duster 2026: What has changed from older 2012 model? Design, features and safety upgrades

New Renault Duster 2026: The return of the Renault Duster in 2026 marks a major upgrade over the older model, bringing changes in design, features, engines, and safety. The SUV, which debuted in 2012 in India, was once a popular choice for buyers and has now been completely redesigned to match modern expectations. It competes with Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

The new Renault Duster 2026 has been launched at a starting price of around Rs 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to about Rs 18 lakh depending on the variants. It is aimed at giving strong competition to other SUVs in the highly competitive midsize segment.

Engine upgrades

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One of the biggest changes is under the hood. The new model offers multiple petrol options, including a 1.0-litre turbo, 1.3-litre turbo (up to 163 PS), and a strong hybrid engine.

In comparison, the old Duster had petrol and diesel engines, including a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.6-litre diesel unit. The shift to turbo-petrol and hybrid options makes the new SUV more powerful and efficient.

Exterior design changes

The 2026 Duster gets a more modern and bold look. It features a redesigned grille, LED headlamps with eyebrow-shaped DRLs, connected tail lamps, and a more muscular stance. One of the major noticeable changes is the “DUSTER” lettering on the front bumper. It also comes with 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

While the older model had a simpler and more basic design, the 2012 Duster featured a large grille, straightforward headlamps, a boxy silhouette, and rounded contours. Though it was rugged, it lacked many modern design elements and aesthetics.

(Also Read: India’s safest SUVs in 2026: 5-Star BNCAP rating, Level 2 ADAS, 6 airbags, TPMS, top scores in child safety and more)

Interior and features

This is where the new Renault Duster 2026 really shines, as the French automaker has added several latest tech features. It gets a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, dual-zone climate control, and more. It also comes with a panoramic sunroof.

The older model had a basic cabin with limited features. It had a center console that was simple, featured manual-style climate control knobs, and used hard plastics extensively.

Safety improvements

The new Duster offers modern safety features like ADAS, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, TPMS, front parking sensors, and more.

What’s the big difference?

Overall, the 2026 Renault Duster is not just a facelift or an updated model but a completely new SUV. With better engines, modern features, and improved safety, it is designed to compete strongly in today’s SUV market, unlike the older version, which focused more on ruggedness than technology.