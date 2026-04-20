New Renault Duster secures 5-star BNCAP rating; Check key safety features

New Renault Duster safety rating: Renault India, a wholly owned subsidiary of French carmaker Renault Group, today announced that the new Renault Duster has been awarded a 5‑star safety rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP), marking a significant milestone in the SUV's much‑anticipated comeback in India.

Scorecard

The new Duster delivered a highly competitive performance across both adult and child occupant protection categories, scoring 30.49 points out of 32 for the Adult Occupant Protection and 45 out of 49 for Child Occupant Protection.

The rating is based on tests conducted on the EVOLUTION (Turbo 160 MT), TECHNO (Turbo 160 DCT) & ICONIC (Turbo 160 MT), with 5‑star certification applicable across the entire range.

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V Vikraman, Chief of Renault Engineering, India, said, "This result is rooted in engineering execution on the ground. The Duster was subjected to extensive simulations, physical crash tests, and system‑level validations, with a strong focus on real‑world Indian driving conditions."

He further said, "From body structure performance to restraint calibration and electronic safety systems, every element was engineered, tested and refined to work together. The 5‑star BNCAP rating reflects the rigour of that end‑to‑end engineering and validation process."

The all‑new Duster comes equipped with 35 safety features as standard, ensuring a comprehensive and consistent safety baseline across all variants.

Key safety features

Key safety features include the Electronic Stability Program (ESP), 6 Airbags, Hill Hold Control & Hill Descent Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors, 3-point seat belts for all passengers and Seat belts reminders for all passengers.

In addition, the SUV offers 17 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), strengthening active safety and driver awareness in real‑world conditions. These include Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, and more.



Francisco Hidalgo‑Marques, VP, Sales & Marketing, Renault Group India, said, "With this latest achievement, the Duster now also makes a compelling case for rational buyers, combining one of the best fuel efficiency figures in the segment with a 5-star BNCAP safety rating for adult and child occupant protection."

Built on a robust RGMP platform with enhanced structural integrity, the SUV has delivered predictable occupant protection across crash scenarios.