New Renault Duster TCe Turbo 160 achieves ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 18.45 kmpl

New Delhi: Renault India has announced the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures for the new Renault Duster Turbo TCe 160 engine. The SUV delivers a claimed mileage of 18.45 km/l with the DCT automatic and 17.75 kmpl with the 6-speed manual gearbox. These figures make the new Duster one of the more fuel-efficient options in its segment, especially considering the strong performance it offers.

Under the hood, the SUV gets a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 163 PS of power and 280 Nm of torque. This makes it the most powerful model in its category. The engine is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a dual-clutch automatic transmission. According to Renault, the engine uses advanced technology to improve both performance and efficiency. It features low-friction coatings and a high-pressure fuel injection system.

Priced between Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 18.49 lakh, the new Duster is also available with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 100 PS and 160Nm. A 1.8-litre hybrid (160 PS combined) powertrain will debut around Diwali. The SUV is built on the advanced Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP) and is offered in five trims: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+ and Iconic.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking on the development, Dr. V Vikraman, Chief of Renault Engineering, Renault Group India, said, "The ARAI-certified figures highlight the strength of our technology and our commitment to delivering superior all-round value. New Renault Duster’s Turbo 160 engine integrates advanced solutions such as low-friction coatings and high-pressure fuel injection to optimise combustion and efficiency."

He mentioned, "Paired with Renault's latest DCT automatic transmission, which ensures fast and seamless gear shifts, the powertrain delivers an excellent balance of performance and fuel efficiency while remaining strong and responsive on the road."

Key features include Inside, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, a powered tailgate, six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, TPMS, disc brakes on all wheels, an electronic parking brake and Level 2 ADAS.