New Skoda Slavia Caught Testing: ADAS Finally On The Cards?

Skoda Slavia: A camouflaged Skoda Slavia facelift test mule has been spotted in Pune. The spy shots hint at small design updates for the midsize sedan.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 05:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Skoda Slavia Caught Testing: ADAS Finally On The Cards?

Skoda Slavia Facelift Test Mule: A camouflaged Skoda Slavia facelift test mule has been spotted in Pune. The spy shots hint at small design updates for the midsize sedan. Earlier reports suggested the facelift could arrive this year, but Skoda India has not shared any official timeline yet. At the front, the Slavia facelift is expected to get subtle changes. The grille, headlamps, fog lamp housings and bumper may be slightly revised. The air dam, which was seen without camouflage, could feature a new 3D web-like design instead of the current honeycomb pattern. 

From the side, the car is likely to look familiar, apart from a possible new alloy wheel design. Changes at the rear are also expected to be minimal. Skoda may tweak the tail-lamps and rear bumper to give the sedan a fresher look. Overall, the facelift will focus more on refinement than a full redesign.

A big upgrade could come in the form of safety tech. The current Slavia does not offer ADAS, unlike rivals such as the Hyundai Verna and Honda City. Reports suggest the facelifted Slavia will get a Level 2 ADAS suite. The Volkswagen Virtus is also expected to receive similar features.

Under the hood, no major changes are expected. The Slavia will likely continue with the same turbo-petrol engines. These include the 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine with 115hp and the 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit producing 150hp. Gearbox options are likely to remain the same: a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter automatic and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

