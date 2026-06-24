/New Tata Altroz Turbo CNG in the works? Test mule spotted on the road

Tata Motors has built a strong reputation around its CNG lineup, with the brand's i-CNG technology and dual-cylinder setup, both of which are already available on the Altroz. Now, a new Altroz test mule has been spotted testing extensively around Pune, and it has raised an interesting question: what exactly is Tata working on this time?
What the spy shots reveal
The test mule was heavily camouflaged, but one detail stood out clearly. A sticker on the steering wheel read "CNG Only". Tata has been adding more excitement to its lineup lately, with the Punch Turbo being the clearest example. That trend opens up an interesting possibility: could the Altroz be getting a turbo-petrol engine paired with CNG, similar to what's already available on the Nexon?
Why does the Altroz need this
If you look across Tata's current lineup, the Altroz doesn't get nearly as much attention as the brand's SUVs. Sales have been sliding as SUVs continue to eat into hatchback demand. To make matters more pointed, once the Safari EV launches by late 2026 or early 2027, the Altroz will become the only Tata model left without an electric counterpart.
The Altroz does have one advantage. It's currently the only diesel hatchback sold in India. But it's still missing a proper turbo-petrol option, whether in i-Turbo or Racer form. In terms of sales, the Altroz ranked 11th among hatchbacks in May 2026, with numbers just under 3,000 units. That's a clear sign it needs something to reignite interest.
Current engine lineup
Right now, the Altroz is offered with a naturally aspirated petrol engine, the same engine in CNG form, and a turbo diesel option. Earlier spy shots of Altroz test mules had already hinted at a turbo-petrol engine in the works. This latest sighting suggests it could specifically be a turbo-petrol CNG combination, similar to what the Nexon offers.
For context, the current naturally aspirated petrol CNG setup on the Altroz makes 72 bhp and 103 Nm. A turbo-petrol CNG combination would be a significant jump in both power and drivability, something the current Altroz i-CNG genuinely lacks.
Think about it this way
The Punch never strictly needed a turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed manual, yet Tata gave it one anyway. The Altroz, on the other hand, genuinely needs an engine option exciting enough to take on rivals like the Hyundai i20 N Line.
Rather than keeping the turbo engine limited to pure petrol, Tata appears to be extending it to CNG as well. This same turbo-petrol CNG combination already exists on the Nexon, so bringing a similar setup to the Altroz would make a lot of sense, both for performance and mileage.
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