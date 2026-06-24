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New Tata Altroz Turbo CNG in the works? Test mule spotted on the road

The test mule was heavily camouflaged, but one detail stood out clearly. A sticker on the steering wheel read "CNG Only".

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 09:36 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 09:37 PM IST
New Tata Altroz Turbo CNG in the works? Test mule spotted on the road
Image Credit: Image Source- RushlaneSource: Bureau

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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