/New Tata Altroz Turbo CNG in the works? Test mule spotted on the road

What the spy shots reveal

The test mule was heavily camouflaged, but one detail stood out clearly. A sticker on the steering wheel read "CNG Only". Tata has been adding more excitement to its lineup lately, with the Punch Turbo being the clearest example. That trend opens up an interesting possibility: could the Altroz be getting a turbo-petrol engine paired with CNG, similar to what's already available on the Nexon?