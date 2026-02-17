Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017764https://zeenews.india.com/auto/new-tata-punch-ev-facelift-to-offer-nearly-600-kms-of-real-world-range-test-results-out-3017764.html
NewsAutoNew Tata Punch EV facelift to offer nearly 600 kms of real-world range? Test results out
AUTO NEWS

New Tata Punch EV facelift to offer nearly 600 kms of real-world range? Test results out

Tata Punch EV: The new Tata Punch EV facelift is set to launch on 20 February. Along with design tweaks, it is expected to get a key technical upgrade that may improve its driving range.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 11:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

New Tata Punch EV facelift to offer nearly 600 kms of real-world range? Test results out

Tata Punch EV facelift: The new Tata Punch EV facelift is set to launch on 20 February. Along with design tweaks, it is expected to get a key technical upgrade that may improve its driving range. Recently, Tata Motors shared a video of the Punch EV facelift being taken out for a real-world range test. The drive started from Jaipur, intending to reach Udaipur on a single charge, covering about 400 km.

Tata Punch EV facelift range test

According to the video, during the test, the Punch EV reached Udaipur with 34% battery still left. The driver then continued the journey into Gujarat. The battery finally dropped to 0% in Himatnagar after the car covered a total of 593.6 km. This figure sounds very impressive at first glance. However, it is important to note that this range may not reflect real-world usage. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Hypermiling

Most of the drive was done in relaxed highway conditions, which are ideal for hypermiling. The weather was also favourable, with temperatures around 30 degrees. Such controlled driving can significantly improve efficiency. So, the claimed range seen in this test will be hard to match in daily city traffic or aggressive driving.

New battery pack expected

According to the media reports, Tata is expected to use a new battery pack in the updated Punch EV. It could feature LFP cells and may be offered alongside a smaller existing unit. The official range could be around 425 km. The current model comes with 25 kWh and 35 kWh LFP battery pack options, offering 265 km and 365 km of claimed range, respectively.

Powertrain options

No major powertrain changes are expected. The existing model uses a 60 kW motor for the standard version and a 90 kW motor for the long-range variant. The official details of the powertrains are yet to be revealed at the launch event, happening in Mumbai on 20th Feb. 

Expected design changes

Design updates include a cleaner front look, new grille styling and revised headlamp housing. At the rear, a chunkier skid plate and connected taillamps add a more modern feel. Inside, the layout remains similar but stays feature-rich. It is expected to offer a 10.25-inch digital cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen, sunroof, ventilated seats, wireless charger, 360-degree camera and blind spot monitor.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Global AI summit New Delhi
India hosts Global AI Summit, focuses on ‘people, planet and progress’
Technology
Oppo K14x 5G goes on sale in India with discount; Check specs, price
India Super 8 Matches in T20 WC 2026
India's Super 8 matches in T20 WC 2026: Know Who Surya & Co. will face
J&K digital investment scam
J&K police bust major digital investment scam in Ganderbal: Rs 209 cr traced
Gurez Snow Cricket Premier League 2026
J&K: Indian army hosts Gurez Snow Cricket Premier League 2026
Digital hawala network J&K
Digital Hawala racket busted in J&K; Over 8,000 mule accounts frozen
Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao explains viral new look, detailing his transformation for...
Rekha Gupta
‘Time for results, not politics’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes on Opposition
Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 WC 2026
Pathum Nissanka's 100 sinks Australia; SL reach Super 8, Aus all but out
Tamil Nadu BJP chief
Tamil Nadu BJP chief apologises for remark on actor Trisha after backlash