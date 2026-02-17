New Tata Punch EV facelift to offer nearly 600 kms of real-world range? Test results out

Tata Punch EV facelift: The new Tata Punch EV facelift is set to launch on 20 February. Along with design tweaks, it is expected to get a key technical upgrade that may improve its driving range. Recently, Tata Motors shared a video of the Punch EV facelift being taken out for a real-world range test. The drive started from Jaipur, intending to reach Udaipur on a single charge, covering about 400 km.

Tata Punch EV facelift range test

According to the video, during the test, the Punch EV reached Udaipur with 34% battery still left. The driver then continued the journey into Gujarat. The battery finally dropped to 0% in Himatnagar after the car covered a total of 593.6 km. This figure sounds very impressive at first glance. However, it is important to note that this range may not reflect real-world usage.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Hypermiling

Most of the drive was done in relaxed highway conditions, which are ideal for hypermiling. The weather was also favourable, with temperatures around 30 degrees. Such controlled driving can significantly improve efficiency. So, the claimed range seen in this test will be hard to match in daily city traffic or aggressive driving.

New battery pack expected

According to the media reports, Tata is expected to use a new battery pack in the updated Punch EV. It could feature LFP cells and may be offered alongside a smaller existing unit. The official range could be around 425 km. The current model comes with 25 kWh and 35 kWh LFP battery pack options, offering 265 km and 365 km of claimed range, respectively.

Powertrain options

No major powertrain changes are expected. The existing model uses a 60 kW motor for the standard version and a 90 kW motor for the long-range variant. The official details of the powertrains are yet to be revealed at the launch event, happening in Mumbai on 20th Feb.

Expected design changes

Design updates include a cleaner front look, new grille styling and revised headlamp housing. At the rear, a chunkier skid plate and connected taillamps add a more modern feel. Inside, the layout remains similar but stays feature-rich. It is expected to offer a 10.25-inch digital cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen, sunroof, ventilated seats, wireless charger, 360-degree camera and blind spot monitor.