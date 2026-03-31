New Tata Tiago facelift spotted - Here's what to expect

Tata Tiago facelift spotted: The Tata Tiago is due for an update, and it looks like one is finally on the way. A facelifted version of the hatchback has been spotted testing on Indian roads. While the test car was heavily camouflaged, it still gave a fair idea of what to expect.

Tata Tiago facelift: Exterior design

The updated Tiago is likely to get a fresh design. Up front, it may feature a slimmer grille, new headlamps, and a redesigned bumper. The side profile will mostly remain unchanged, but new alloy wheels could add a more modern touch. At the rear, changes like updated LED taillamps, a tweaked tailgate, and a revised bumper are expected.

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Tata Tiago facelift: Cabin and features

While cabin details were not spotted, the facelift is likely to bring a refreshed dashboard layout. Expect a digital instrument cluster and a larger touchscreen infotainment system. Tata could also add a touch-based climate control panel, similar to its newer models.

Feature updates are also on the cards. The Tiago may get a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, an improved sound system, and ambient lighting. Existing features like automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and cruise control are likely to continue.

Tata Tiago facelift: Expected safety features

Safety could see a boost as well. The updated model may come with six airbags and a 360-degree camera. Features like electronic stability control (ESC), TPMS, and hill start assist are also expected. Under the hood, the Tiago is likely to continue with its current engine options.

Tata Tiago facelift: Expected launch

The Tiago facelift is expected to launch around the third quarter of this year. There is no official confirmation yet. Prices could see a slight increase over the current range. Once launched, it will continue to compete with cars like the Maruti Swift, Citroen C3, and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.